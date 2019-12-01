Oilers captain McDavid named first star of the month for November

NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid is the NHL's first star for the month of November.

Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon was named second star while Chicago Blackhawks right winger Patrick Kane was named the third star. The league announced the stars Sunday.

McDavid topped the NHL in goals (13), points (26), power-play goals (six) and power-play points (11) across 14 games in November to power the Pacific Division-leading Oilers to a 7-5-2 record over the month.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McDavid found the scoresheet in all but two games, highlighted by an 11-game point streak from Nov. 4-24. He had multiple points seven times, including a hat trick Nov. 10 and a career-high six points Nov. 14.

McDavid also reached the 400-point benchmark Nov. 10, becoming the 13th-fastest player in NHL history to hit the milestone (306 games played).

The 22-year-old Richmond Hill, Ont., native and two-time Art Ross Trophy winner paces the NHL with 49 points through 28 total outings this season.

Edmonton played the Canucks in Vancouver later Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2019.

The Canadian Press