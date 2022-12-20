Oilers bring losing streak into matchup with the Stars

Edmonton Oilers (17-14-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (19-8-6, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers look to break their three-game slide with a win over the Dallas Stars.

Dallas has a 19-8-6 record overall and a 9-3-3 record in home games. The Stars are eighth in NHL play with 140 total penalties (averaging 4.2 per game).

Edmonton has a 17-14-1 record overall and an 8-6-1 record in road games. The Oilers have scored 39 power-play goals, which ranks first in the Western Conference.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The Stars won 6-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 24 goals and 23 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has scored five goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has scored 15 goals with 21 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 10 goals and 13 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Oilers: 4-4-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

Oilers: Evander Kane: out (wrist), Warren Foegele: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed), Philip Broberg: day to day (undisclosed), Ryan McLeod: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press