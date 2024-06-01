Oilers bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Stars

Dallas Stars (52-21-9, first in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-27-6, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Oilers lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Dallas Stars in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the ninth time this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 3-1. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored two goals in the win.

Edmonton is 49-27-6 overall and 33-11-5 at home. The Oilers have committed 321 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank ninth in NHL play.

Dallas has a 52-21-9 record overall and a 32-12-5 record in road games. The Stars have a 28-9-4 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Nugent-Hopkins has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Jason Robertson has 29 goals and 51 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has scored five goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: Troy Stecher: out (ankle).

Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: day to day (lower body), Chris Tanev: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

