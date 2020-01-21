Oilers' Brandon Manning suspended 5 games by AHL for racial slur

Thomas WilliamsHockey writer
The defenceman is currently playing for the Bakersfield Condors. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire)
Edmonton Oilers depth defenceman Brandon Manning has been suspended five games by the American Hockey League for using a racial slur against an opposing player.

During a Jan. 20 game against the Ontario Reign, the Bakersfield Condors blueliner was assessed a game misconduct for his actions, under AHL Rule 23.9, which were reportedly directed at Reign winger Bokondji Imama.

Manning issued a statement through the Condors, following the suspension announcement.

“Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive,” he said. “After the game I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I’m very grateful for. He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said.”

“To say I’ve learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better.”

Condors GM and Oilers assistant GM Keith Gretzky issued a statement following the suspension.

Manning has played nine games for the Oilers and 10 games for the Condors this season.

