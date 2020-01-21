Oilers' Brandon Manning suspended 5 games by AHL for racial slur

The defenceman is currently playing for the Bakersfield Condors. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire)

Edmonton Oilers depth defenceman Brandon Manning has been suspended five games by the American Hockey League for using a racial slur against an opposing player.

During a Jan. 20 game against the Ontario Reign, the Bakersfield Condors blueliner was assessed a game misconduct for his actions, under AHL Rule 23.9, which were reportedly directed at Reign winger Bokondji Imama.

Brandon Manning got ejected after an “altercation" with Bokondji Imama, whose parents immigrated to Canada from Democratic Republic of Congo, per @edmontonjournal. So that gives you an idea of what Manning said. pic.twitter.com/dEeEihdbd6 — Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) January 21, 2020

Manning issued a statement through the Condors, following the suspension announcement.

“Last night I made comments to an opposing player that were stupid and offensive,” he said. “After the game I spoke with the opposing player in person, which I’m very grateful for. He allowed me to apologize and I took full responsibility for what I said.”

“To say I’ve learned from this situation is an understatement and I promise to be better.”

Condors GM and Oilers assistant GM Keith Gretzky issued a statement following the suspension.

A statement from Condors General Manager and Oilers Assistant General Manager Keith Gretzky:https://t.co/Rkdx0vjDO2 pic.twitter.com/mnh6jnCezA — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) January 21, 2020

Manning has played nine games for the Oilers and 10 games for the Condors this season.

