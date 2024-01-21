Oilers beat Flames for 13th straight win

CALGARY, Alta. (AP) — Sam Gagner broke a tie with a fluke goal early in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Saturday night for their 13th straight win to set the record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team.

From below the goal line near the corner, Gagner attempted to centre to Dylan Holloway in the slot, but it deflected off Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson’s skate, ended up on the top of goalie Dan Vladar’s trapper and fluttered into the net.

Ryan McLeod and Zach Hyman also scored and Stuart Skinner made 26 saves to help Edmonton break top the previous mark set by the 1967-68 Montreal Canadiens. Pittsburgh set the NHL mark of 17 in 1992-93.

The Oilers improved to 23-6-0 since Kris Knoblauch took over as coach. Edmonton star Connor McDavid’s scoring streak ended at 12 games.

MacKenzie Weegar scored for Calgary and Vladar stopped 29 shots. The Flames have lost two straight after winning four in a row.

Elsewhere in the NHL on Saturday:

KINGS 2 RANGERS 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quinton Byfield scored late in the second period as Los Angeles spoiled New York goalie Jonathan Quick’s first game against his former team.

Kevin Fiala also scored for the Kings, who won for only the second time in 11 games. David Rittich stopped 22 shots.

Quick, who spent 16 seasons in Los Angeles, made 24 saves in his first game back since being traded by the Kings to the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 1 last season. Quick eventually wound up with Vegas and picked up a third Stanley Cup ring.

The Kings gave Quick a 2-minute tribute on their videoboard during the first period.

Chris Kreider scored for the Rangers. New York had a power play for the final 1:39 of the game after Trevor Moore was called for high sticking, but the Kings killed it off. It was the 25th time in the last 26 chances the Kings have not allowed a goal on the power play.

LIGHTNING 3 SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nicholas Paul and Tyler Motte scored 52 seconds apart in the first period and Tampa Bay beat Buffalo for its fifth consecutive victory.

Brandon Hagel had two assists, and Paul added an assist when defenceman Calvin de Haan scored into the empty net late in the third period. Jonas Johansson, a former Sabres player now backing up Andrei Vasilevskiy with the Lightning, made 27 saves in the opener of a three-game road trip.

Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres after missing the previous game with an upper-body injury. Following consecutive shutout victories, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 13 of 15 shots for Buffalo.

CANUCKS 6 MAPLE LEAFS 4

VANCOUVER, B.C. (AP) — Conor Garland and Nils Hoglander each scored twice and NHL-leading Vancouver beat Toronto.

After Toronto tied it at 4 early in the third period, J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson scored power-play goals to put it away. Thatcher Demko made 44 saves for Vancouver.

William Nylander scored twice for Toronto to reach 200 for his career. Jake McCabe and Mitch Marner also scored and Martin Jones stopped 15 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3 PENGUINS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rookie Brendan Brisson scored his first career goal midway through the third period and Vegas beat Pittsburgh.

The Golden Knights have won five of seven games, and they ended the Penguins' four-game point streak.

Jonathan Marchessault and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for Vegas, and Logan Thompson made 23 saves before a crowd that included New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ryan Graves and Jake Guentzel scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots.

BRUINS 9 CANADIENS 4

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand set a club record by scoring his 20th goal for the 11th consecutive season, Danton Heinen got his first career hat trick and Boston rolled over Montreal for its fourth straight victory.

David Pastrnak added his team-leading 30th goal, Pavel Zacha scored the 100th of his career and the Bruins beat their longtime rivals for the 12 time in 13 meetings. Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk also scored, and defenceman Brandon Carlo had a goal in his first game since being sidelined nearly two weeks with what he called a “little concussion.”

Playing for the first time since leaving a Jan. 9 game with an unspecified injury, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves for Boston.

Brendan Gallagher, Cole Caufield, Joel Armia and Mike Matheson scored for Montreal, which has lost five of its last seven.

JETS 2 SENATORS 1 (OT)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nikolaj Ehlers’ goal with 45.8 seconds remaining in overtime lifted Winnipeg past Ottawa.

Mason Appleton scored in the second period for the Jets to open the scoring. Connor Hellebuyck made 34 saves.

Parker Kelly scored the tying goal in the third period for Ottawa, which played its first overtime game of the season. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 27 shots.

AVALANCHE 7 FLYERS 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and three assists, Logan O’Connor had a hat trick and Colorado held on to defeat Philadelphia.

Cole Makar recorded his 300th career point, Mikko Rantanen scored twice and Ross Colton added three assists for the Avalanche, who ended a five-game road trip with a 3-2 record. Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves.

Cam Atkinson had a goal and two assists for Philadelphia, which had won five in a row. Travis Konecny, Joel Farabee and Tyson Foerster also scored for the Flyers. Coach John Tortorella replaced goalie Carter Hart with Sam Ersson to start the third period after Hart gave up five goals on 15 shots.

STARS 6 DEVILS 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice in a three-goal second period and Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves against his former teammates to lead Dallas to a victory over New Jersey.

Joe Pavelski, Matt Duchene, Craig Smith and Wyatt Johnston also scored as the Stars improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games against New Jersey.

Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli scored for the Devils after the Stars built a 6-0 lead.

Nico Daws finished with 30 saves for the Devils, whose four-goal loss matched their worst of the season.

COYOTES 3 PREDATORS 2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Clayton Keller scored two goals and Connor Ingram made 31 saves in Arizona's victory over Nashville.

Michael Carcone also scored for Arizona, which had lost its last two games. Ingram posted his 16th victory while making his sixth straight start.

Roman Josi and Tommy Novak scored and Juuse Saros made 23 saves for the Predators, who had won three of four and six of nine. Josi had his 166th career goal, passing Shea Weber for the most by a defenceman in franchise history.

BLUES 3 CAPITALS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Binnington stopped 18 shots for his 14th career shutout, and St. Louis beat Washington.

Binnington bounced back after giving up four goals on 25 shots during a 5-2 loss to the Capitals at Washington on Thursday night to get his second shutout this season as the teams wrapped up their home-and-home set.

Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko and Jake Neighboures all scored for the Blues, who had lost three straight (0-2-1) for their longest skid since interim coach Drew Bannister replaced Craig Berube.

Washington’s Charlie Lindgren, who made his fourth start in five games and got the win on Thursday, had 26 saves. The Capitals had won three of four.

SHARKS 5 DUCKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sharks captain Logan Couture made a long-awaited return from injury with an assist in his first game this season as San Jose beat Anaheim.

Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kyle Burroughs and Jan Rutta also scored and Tomás Hertl added an empty-netter for the Sharks, who entered the game having lost 15 of 16 games. Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves.

Mason McTavish, Jackson LaCombe and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks. John Gibson had 14 saves as Anaheim lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

