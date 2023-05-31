Oilers acquire prospect Jayden Grubbe from Rangers, sign him to entry-level deal

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers traded a fifth-round pick in this year's draft to the New York Rangers for the rights to prospect Jayden Grubbe, who they later signed to a three-year entry-level contract on Wednesday.

Grubbe, 20, has 39 goals and 95 assists in 194 Western Hockey League games, serving as the Red Deer Rebels captain for the last three seasons.

The six-foot-three, 203-pound forward from Calgary also recorded four goals and 16 assists in 22 career WHL playoff games.

The Rangers selected Grubbe in the third round (65th overall) in 2021 but never reached an agreement on an entry-level deal.

The Oilers needed to sign Grubbe before Thursday, or he would have re-entered the draft.

Edmonton now owns three selections in this year's draft — one second-round pick, one sixth-round pick and one seventh-round pick.

