Further petrol shortages loom as French oil workers' union calls for anti-pension strike

As the CGT group plans to stop work at oil refineries to protest the government's proposals for pension reform, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has called on trade unions opposed to the reform "not to penalise the French".

The branch of the CGT representing workers in the petrol sector on Thursday called for a series of strikes, "likely to halt deliveries".

The stoppages will lead to "reduced output" and could result in "a closure of refinery installations," according to a press release issued by Eric Sellini, national coordinator of the trade union for the power company TotalEnergies.

Last year's strikes in refineries and distribution depots led to widespread petrol shortages

The government has said it wishes to avoid head-to-head confrontation with labour groups.

The CGT has called the first 24-hour strike for 19 January, the day of the nationwide protest action against government pension plans.

A further stoppage, to last 48 hours, is planned to begin on 26 January, with the 6 February strike due to continue for 72 hours.

Ministers have sought to play down the risks of crippling strikes and demonstrations.



