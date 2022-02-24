Oil soars past $100 after Russia orders troops into Ukraine

A petrol pump at a petrol station in Essex, east of London.
A petrol pump at a petrol station in Essex, east of London.

Oil prices have surged past $100 (£74) a barrel after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine.

These are the highest levels seen by the international benchmark Brent crude futures in more than seven years.

Prices jumped earlier this week before cooling amid economic sanctions and moves to block a Russian gas pipeline.

Russia is the second biggest exporter of crude oil after Saudi Arabia.

It is also the world's largest natural gas exporter.

Most of the oil and gas that the UK imports does not come from Russia, but it would nonetheless be affected by a rise in global prices.

"We could see prices keeping the momentum," said Tina Teng, a markets analyst at CMC Markets.

The US increased pressure on Russia on Wednesday by imposing penalties on the Russian firm behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and its corporate officers.

Nord Stream 2 is a 1,200km pipeline under the Baltic Sea, which is designed to take gas from the Russian coast near St Petersburg to Lubmin in Germany.

On Tuesday, Germany froze final approval for the pipeline, which has been built but is not in operation.

The US, UK and some of their allies have also imposed a series of sanctions on Russia in response to Mr Putin's actions against Ukraine.

The UK has frozen the assets of five banks and three Russian billionaires, who have also been hit with travel bans.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson said these sanctions were a "first barrage" and could be extended.

"The moves by Russia suggest economic sanctions are not having any significant impact in holding off aggression," said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

"With retaliation measures coming from Western powers soon, it seems that the situation may show no signs of easing," he added.

