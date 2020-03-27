Oil rises as broader markets gain on hopes for more stimulus

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday after world leaders promised a massive injection of funds to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, despite fears the outbreak will destroy demand for oil.

After tumbling for the past four weeks, Brent crude was up 50 cents, or nearly 2%, at $26.84 a barrel by 0116 GMT, and on track to end the week steady or only slightly lower.

U.S. crude was up 60 cents, or 2.7%, at $23.20, and is heading for a weekly gain of about 3%.

Both contracts are down about 60% so far this year.

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies pledged on Thursday to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus and "do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic."

The United States has now passed China and Italy as the country with the most coronavirus cases, according to a Reuters tally, as the country faced a surge in hospitalizations and looming shortages in supplies, staff and sick beds.

"The U.S. is the most consequential oil demand region in the world and real-time GPS data suggests an 82% drop in congestion in major U.S. cities", Capital Economics said in a note.

"Ultimately, U.S. consumption has to lead the way for meaningful global oil demand recovery," it said.

Still, the availability of funds helped oil prices gain as other markets rose while more governments roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the pandemic.





(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)