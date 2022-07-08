Oil rig worker dies being pulled into machinery, Oklahoma cops say. ‘He was a good man’

After an Oklahoma oil rig worker was discovered dead at a worksite, multiple authorities, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating his death.

Deputies in Major County, about 100 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, were dispatched to an oil rig around 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, following the incident.

Jerry Pollard, a swab rig operator with Orco Service LLC, was discovered dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say he died after “being pulled into a cable winch drum.”

A winch is a device used for hauling or lifting large objects, and they are used by turning a crank or motor.

Pollard’s niece, Tasha Miller, said the 60-year-old man was a father of five, according to KFOR.

“He loves his family,” Miller told the TV station. “He took care of his family when he needed. He was a good man. I want everybody to pray for his family and keep us in your prayers through this difficult time.”

The death is being investigated by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office and OSHA’s Oklahoma City office, according to the sheriff.

Stride Energy LLC, which owns the oil well, suspended operations, the news release says.

