Oil protesters arrested after being brought down from Dartford Crossing bridge

Andrew Quinn, PA
·2 min read

Two protesters who had blocked the Dartford Crossing since Monday morning after climbing the bridge have been brought down and arrested.

The Just Stop Oil activists, called Marcus and Morgan, had scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge and stayed there for more than 36 hours, meaning no traffic could cross.

They stayed in hammocks and draped a Just Stop Oil banner across the bridge.

Police used an elevated platform, which arrived at the scene on Tuesday afternoon, to remove the men from the bridge.

The men were taken down separately and then arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

Essex Police’s specialist team will lead the investigation and will collate evidence for a Crown Prosecution Service decision.

National Highways reopened the crossing shortly before 11pm on Tuesday.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “We cannot tolerate people carrying out activity which puts lives at risk and prevents people from going about their lives.

“I know this has been really frustrating for the public and the disruption has negatively impacted on businesses and meant people have been late for, or missed, appointments.

“Alongside our partners, we worked hard to resolve this complex situation as quickly and safely as possible.

“Now the situation has been resolved, National Highways will make the decision about when and how the bridge can reopen.

“I want to again reiterate, we are not in any way anti-protest, and we will always seek to facilitate safe protest where we can.

“However, it is unacceptable for people to think they can put lives in danger with irresponsible actions. In this case, it is clear that we had to act, but that action had to be safe and responsible, and I want to again thank the public for their patience and understanding.”

The two protesters said on the Just Stop Oil Twitter page after agreeing to come down: “We successfully disrupted oil supplies to Kent and the South East for 36 hrs.

“We are stepping down now but other supporters of Just Stop Oil will be stepping up day after day, causing disruption and putting their liberty on the line to demand that the government ends new oil and gas.”

Latest Stories

  • Just Stop Oil protesters brought down from Dartford Crossing on cherry picker

    Two Just Stop Oil protesters were brought down from Dartford Crossing on cherry picker this Tuesday (18 October).Source: Just Stop Oil

  • Family of man fatally shot by LAPD files wrongful-death lawsuit against L.A. and police officers

    Margarito Lopez Jr. was shot and killed by the LAPD on Dec. 18, 2021, after his sister called 911 because she was afraid her brother might hurt himself with a knife.

  • What to know about Parler, the right-wing platform that Ye plans to buy

    What is Parler, the right-wing website that rapper Kanye West purchased after he was barred by Twitter and Instagram?

  • Police investigate threats at Fresno high schools. No current safety issues, they say

    Police have increased patrols at Bullard, Edison and Fresno high schools.

  • Richard Hammond criticises Just Stop Oil protests against Aston Martin

    Climate activists painted an Aston Martin garage orange.

  • Kanye West appears to suggest that Drake slept with Kris Jenner

    Kanye West appears to suggest that Drake slept with Kris JennerDrink Champs

  • Man killed near Tower District identified. His death led a bloody Fresno weekend

    He was 70, police say.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e

  • Anunoby paces Raptors in 137-134 OT win over Boston Celtics to close pre-season

    MONTREAL — The Toronto Raptors took advantage of Jayson Tatum’s third-quarter ejection and concluded pre-season action with a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics on Friday in front of a sold-out Bell Centre. With Pascal Siakam on a rest day, O.G. Anunoby was Toronto’s shining light, picking up 32 points and six rebounds. “He found the ball himself a lot and he got himself open and he got himself in the right situations,” said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse about Anunoby. “He's got to con

  • Hofbauer overcomes cramp to successfully defend Canadian men's marathon title in Toronto

    Trevor Hofbauer had nearly a four-second lead over fellow Canadian runner Rory Linkletter through 26 kilometres of Sunday's Toronto Waterfront Marathon when he felt a stomach cramp. Focused on his breathing, he took it one step at a time and fortunately it quickly subsided. "It's easy to overreact and hit the brakes," he said hours later in a phone interview with CBC Sports. "Thankfully, it worked out." It sure did as the native of Burnaby, B.C., cruised to a second straight victory and third of

  • Jets get off to strong start with 4-1 season-opening victory over Rangers

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck viewed the Winnipeg Jets’ 4-1 season-opening victory Friday over the New York Rangers as a taste of what could lie ahead. Mark Scheifele scored a first-period goal at even strength and then added a power-play marker at 18:23 of the third period. His second goal was one of three the Jets scored in the final five minutes of the third. Hellebuyck stopped a barrage of 21 shots in the second period and finished with 40 saves in front of 14,553 fans at Canada Life Centre.

  • Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended for vicious high-stick

    Evgeny Kuznetsov will forfeit more than $42,000 as a result of his actions.

  • Experts: Thinking beyond hockey world key to diversity for Hockey Canada's new board

    If Hockey Canada is going to truly change its culture then it must break from its old governance processes, say three experts. Brock McGillis, an inclusion advocate who played professional hockey, said on Monday that he is concerned that Hockey Canada will once again get mired in old thinking if it doesn't radically change how it appoints its new board of directors. Hockey Canada announced on Saturday its intention to follow the recommendations set out in an interim report by former Supreme Cour

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd straight comeback victory

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover at 12:44 of the third. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goa

  • NHL finds no evidence to support allegations against Ian Cole

    Ian Cole was suspended by the Tampa Bay Lightning after an anonymous post on social media accused the 33-year-old of sexually abusing and grooming a minor.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Bouchard shows some flash in first-round win over Kayla Day at Guadalajara Open

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Canada's Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open by knocking off American Kayla Day 7-5, 6-3 on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Montreal native showed some impressive flash on the court as she fired two aces and saved 50 per cent of Day's break point chances in the one hour, 26-minute match. Bouchard, who set the tennis world on fire in 2014 when she reached the Wimbledon final, and semifinals at the French Open and Australian Open, was also

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Elmore looks to reclaim Canadian record at Toronto Marathon

    TORONTO — Malindi Elmore has had the Canadian marathon championships in Toronto on her bucket list since 2012, when she first "came up with this crazy idea of running marathons." Elmore will make her TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon debut on Sunday, when the race returns for the first time since 2019, and the 42-year-old will be keen to reclaim the Canadian record she lost recently to Natasha Wodak. Wodak ran two hours 23 minutes and 12 seconds in Berlin last month, beating Elmore's previous mark