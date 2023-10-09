Oil prices surge after Hamas attack on Israel - latest updates

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip on Sunday - AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

Oil prices have surged after the outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has climbed by more than $3 a barrel, or more than 3.6pc, as Israel declared war amid attacks that claimed the lives of more than 700 Israelis. More than 400 people have died in Gaza.

Israel is not an oil producing nation but the outbreak of conflict threatens disruption to supplies.

Major oil producer Iran has denied it helped to plan Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel following reports that Iranian security forces were involved and gave the final go-ahead.

Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said: “Disruptions or escalations in the region can have far-reaching implications for energy markets, global supply chains, and geopolitical dynamics.”

Oil earlier gained as much as $4.18, or 4.9pc, to $88.76 a barrel.

07:29 AM BST

Israel announces $30bn package to prop up currency

The Bank of Israel has said it will sell up to $30bn (£24.6bn) of foreign currency in the open market in a bid to maintain stability during Israel’s war with Palestinian militants in Gaza.

The central bank’s first ever sale of foreign exchange appeared to quickly calm the market as the shekel recovered from steep early losses - dropping by more than 2pc.

“The bank will operate in the market during the coming period in order to moderate volatility in the shekel exchange rate and to provide the necessary liquidity for the continued proper functioning of the markets,” it said in a statement.

The central bank also said it would provide liquidity through SWAP mechanisms in the market of up to $15bn.

“The Bank of Israel will continue monitoring developments, tracking all the markets, and acting with the tools available to it as necessary,” it said.

Ahead of the announcement, the shekel had weakened by more than 2pc to a more than seven-and-a-half year low of 3.92 per dollar. The shekel now stands at a rate of 3.86, down 0.6pc.

Israeli airstrikes on the Islamic National Bank of Gaza destroyed buildings and neighborhoods in the Rimal district of Gaza City - Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

07:23 AM BST

Oil heavy FTSE 100 poised to rise at the open

The energy heavy FTSE 100 is poised to rise when markets open, while other European markets are on track to fall as the military conflict in the Middle East lifted oil prices.

Investors also turned to bonds and the safe harbours of the Japanese yen and gold after the outbreak of the war.

Elsewhere, Hong Kong stocks rose in the first few minutes of afternoon trading, having been closed in the morning owing to a typhoon in the city.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.2pc, or 32.54 points, to 17,518.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.4pc, or 11.83 points, to 3,098.65 as investors returned from a week-long holiday, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.1pc, or 2.53 points, to 1,907.75.

07:12 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining us. Oil prices surged as much as 4.9pc after Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel triggered fears of a supply shock.

Brent crude was last up 3.6p and heading towards $88 a barrel.

What happened overnight

Share prices were mixed after the Israeli government declared war following deadly attacks by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

Tokyo and several other Asian markets were closed for holidays.

Shanghai reopened after a weeklong holiday, falling about 0.7pc to 3,088.94. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.3pc at 6,974.60. India’s Sensex slipped 0.4pc to 65,737.02.

The dollar and Japanese yen edged higher as the violence in the Middle East spooked markets, while a blowout US jobs report gave the greenback a further leg up.

The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars meanwhile fell in thinned Asian trade, with Japan closed for a holiday.

The violence Israel fuelled volatility on global markets, with concerns about possible disruptions to supplies from Iran, helping to drive Brent crude up $4.18, or 4.94pc, to $88.76 a barrel.

Any sustained rally in oil prices would act as a tax on consumers and add to global inflationary pressures, which weighed on equities as S&P 500 futures shed 0.7pc and Nasdaq futures lost 0.6pc.

