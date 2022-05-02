Base Oil Market Global Forecast Report 2022-2027, Featuring Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Petro-Canada Lubricants and Saudi Arabian Oil

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Base Oil Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global base oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.12% for the period 2022-2027. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

  • One of the major changes happening in the global base oil market is the shift from group I base oils to group II & group III base oils. Factors such as the stringent regulatory standards, circular economy, and high demand for high-quality lubricants are driving this change

  • Presently, the group II base oil segment dominates the market as group II base oils have low levels of sulfur and aromatics, which is effective to meet vehicle emission standards, high demand for lubricants with low volatility, and improve fuel economy

  • The automotive oil segment is a dominating end-use segment as it consumes the major chunk of base oil

  • The rise in demand for lightweight vehicles in the developing and developed regions presents lucrative market growth opportunities for vendors of automotive oil

The Report Includes:

  • The analysis of the Global Base Oil Market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

  • It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the Global Base Oil market.

  • The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

  • It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Base Oil Market.

  • The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Group II base oils is expected to be the largest segment in the base oil market. Group II base oils are more refined base oil than group I. These oils have clear color and better antioxidant properties than group I base oil owing to the saturated nature of their hydrocarbon molecules. However, group II base oils are more expensive than Group I. These base oils are primarily used in the textile industry, cutting oils, in the formulation of lubricants for turbines, heat pumps, exchangers, and engines owing to their impressive properties of wear & tear resistance, low friction, and better load-bearing capacity.

Automotive or engine oil is the largest segment amongst others in the base oil market. The main function of automotive oil is to reduce friction and wear & tear of the automotive engine and to clean the engine from sludge, and detergents. Earlier, group 1 base oil was used in automotive oil. Presently, group II and group III base oil are being highly preferred for manufacturing base oil driven by the emission regulation standard, increasing demand for low viscosity, low volatility lubricants, and increasing demand for better fuel economy is fuelling the demand for premium base oil.

There is a growing demand for automotive oil in Europe, APAC, and North America which is driving the demand for base oil. At the same time, the APAC market is also experiencing an escalating demand.

Market Segmentation by Group

  • Group I

  • Group II

  • Group III

  • Group IV

  • Group V

Market Segmentation by End-User

  • Automotive Oil

  • Industrial Oil

  • Process Oil

  • Metalworking Fluids

  • Greases

  • Others

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC is the largest market for base oil during the forecast period. Owing to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing industrialization in the field of automotive, food processing, cosmetics, textile, and other manufacturing sectors are creating a demand for base oil in APAC. China is the leading base oil market in APAC during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand from the automotive & transportation sector, increasing mining activities, manufacturing & machinery sector is also supporting the strong growth of the base oil market in the country Additionally, the availability of low-cost labor and the raw material is further fuelling the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The demand for base oil products is highly dependent on the consumption of industrial lubricants in the market, including hydraulic oils, metalworking fluid, industrial gear oils, turbine oils, and compressor lubricants. These lubricants are used across various industries, such as construction, power, railways, metals and mining, iron and steel, chemicals, cement, oil and gas, and general manufacturing. During the COVID-19 outbreak, these industries were severely impacted due to the temporary halt in production, the slowdown in logistics, low labor force participation, and a decline in demand.

The base oil market is competitive with the presence of well-diversified global and regional manufacturers. Industry participants are continuously focusing on various operational strategies that are likely to gain them an edge in the competitive market space.

The key players have undertaken various strategies to grow in the base oil market. Strategies such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and others to expand in the market and further reach their customers to fulfill requirements.

Key Vendors Profiled:

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation

  • Chevron Corporation

  • Petro-Canada Lubricants

  • Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

  • Philips 666

  • Asian Oil Company

  • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL

  • Neste

  • Avista Oil Deutschland Gmbh

  • Sepahan Oil Company

  • GS Caltex Corporation

  • PBF Energy

  • HollyFrontier Corporation

  • Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

  • Ergon

  • SBZ Corporation

  • Petroyag

  • Ishtar Company

  • Yunitco

  • San Joaquin Corporation, Co. Ltd

  • Grupa Lotos S.A

  • Mol Group

  • Vertex Energy Inc


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l74su8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Rangers vs. Penguins

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins.

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Surging CF Montréal hosts Atlanta looking to build on six-game unbeaten run

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s six-game unbeaten run in all competitions has left the Major League Soccer club in a favourable place after a slow start to the season. With three of those results coming against top-four teams in MLS's Eastern Conference and another against Mexican giants Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions League play, the club has shown that it’s thriving with a less congested schedule. Montreal will also have the chance to join that top four when they host Atlanta United on Saturday at S

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Boeser scores twice as Vancouver Canucks edge L.A. Kings 3-2 in overtime

    VANCOUVER — The results may not have mattered but the Vancouver Canucks simply weren't going to give up on Thursday night. Down 2-0 to the L.A. Kings heading into the third period, the Canucks rallied with a pair of goals to force overtime, then put away the game winner with 29.7 seconds left in the extra frame. Vancouver has battled hard all year, said Brock Boeser, and that wasn't about to change in the team's final home game of the season. "For us to come and play a team that's in the playoff

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • Canada's Andreescu smashes Collins to reach Madrid Open round of 16

    MADRID — Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu is onto the round of 16 at the Madrid Open after she made short work of American Danielle Collins on Sunday, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-1. The Mississauga, Ont., native needed only one hour and nine minutes to beat Collins. Andreescu dominated Collins in all aspects of the game, winning 60.4 per cent of the total serve points available to her and breaking the American in six out of 10 opportunities. Ranked 111th in the world currently, Andreesc

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Football legend Didier Drogba is working on more than just football

    Drogba has been working hard behind the scenes on bringing peace to Ivory Coast.

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble