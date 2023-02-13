The Oil Filled Transformer Market is Expected to Record a valuation of USD 73.98 billion by 2033, According to a New Research Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The United Kingdom Oil Filled Transformer Market secured a CAGR of 7% in the global market through 2033. The adoption of oil filled transformers is rising in the UK due to the rising demand for adaptable smart grids and sustainable electricity.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The oil filled transformer market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 39.41 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to rise to US$ 73.98 billion by 2033. The market is projected at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.



The growing urbanization, modernization, population, and rapid infrastructure, are increasing the demand for oil filled transformer. Furthermore, increasing demand for electricity, renewable energy, and expansion in modern networks are driving market growth. In addition, rising awareness of replacing old electricity grids and adopting smart grids are increasing the adoption of oil filled transformer.

Emerging economies in several developing countries and growing technical advancement are flourishing market opportunities. End-users demand power generation and distribution on a large scale are increasing the demand for oil filled transformer. Furthermore, manufacturers are expanding electricity infrastructure and refurbishing grid networks which is boosting the sales of oil filled transformer.

Rise in Electricity Trade on International Level Uplift Market Opportunities

The growing population all around the globe is increasing the electricity demand and thereby increasing the consumption of oil filled transformers. High electricity consumption in various populated nations such as China, India, and the United States propels market opportunities. The innovation of smart grid to provide strength and reduce the load are expected to increase the adoption of oil filled transformer.

India is among the nations that produce electric power in vast quantities. The country supplies electricity to neighboring international border countries, including Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Bangladesh. Similarly, several other developing & developed countries are expanding their business to acquire maximum output. Therefore, innovations in transmission, electric equipment, and switching gears drive global market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The oil filled transformer market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 73.98 billion by 2033.

With a CAGR of 6.5%, the global market is expected to increase from 2023 to 2033.

The United States oil filled transformer market is anticipated to secure a maximum share through 2033.

In the historical period, the market secured a CAGR of 6.1% between 2017 and 2022.

In the historical period, the market captured US$ 37.14 billion between 2017 and 2022.



Who is Winning?

The key players are playing a crucial role in the global market. These players are trying to launch advanced innovative products to satisfy consumers' requirements. In addition, the prominent players are concerned about the environment and develop non-toxic products.

The leading players invest in the latest technologies to build advanced products and upsurge the market by acquiring maximum output. In addition, these players adopt marketing tactics, including mergers, collaborations, product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Other Prominent Players in the Market are:



General Electric

Schneider Electric

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd

Toshiba International Corporation

Kitashibe Electric Co. Ltd.

Elsewedy Electric

LS Electric Co. Ltd.

Lemi Trafo Transformers

Mettz Group

Ormazable San

Celme s.r.l.

Eaton

Kirloskar Electric

Kotsons Pvt. Ltd.

ABB Ltd

Bharti Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

Jinan International USA Ltd.

Siemens AG



Recent Developments in the Market:

In Jan 2019, Hammond Power Solutions launched a three-phase transformer for industrial use to prevent harsh environments and ingress of moisture.

In July 2018, ABB Ltd., an automation and electrification company, acquired GE Industries for US$ 2.6 billion. This acquisition expands ABB's position worldwide.

Oil Filled Transformer Market by Category

By Core:

Berry

Closed

Shell



By Winding:

w Auto-transformer

T o Winding

By Product Type:

Instrument Transformer

Distribution Transformer

Power Transformer

Others

By Modes of Cooling:

Oil Natural Air Natural

Oil Natural Air Forced

Oil Natural Water Forced



By Substation Connectivity:

Transmission

Distribution

By Rating:

< 5 MVA

> 5 MVA to < 10 MVA

> 10 MVA



By Mounting:

Pad

Pole

Foundation

Others

By Application:

Utility

Residential

Commercial & Industrial



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

