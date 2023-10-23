Oil falls as Israel delays ground invasion – latest updates

Palestinians inspect the site of Israeli strikes on a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, but Israel is yet to invade on the ground - REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Oil prices have slumped today as investors bet on a delay to Israel’s ground invasion of Gaza.

Brent crude price fell to as low as $91.11 in early trading, down from $92.51 yesterday as Israel held off on its attack amid diplomatic negotiations to secure the release of more hostages.

West Texas intermediate also fell to close to $87 per barrel after two consecutive weeks of price rises.

Brent crude prices have climbed by 8pc since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 as markets fear the conflict will escalate across the Middle East and threaten regional oil supplies.

Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia Pte told Bloomberg that oil is “taking a breather while the focus on humanitarian aid and securing hostage releases suggest that a potential ground invasion from Israel can wait. That may contain the risks of further escalation, at least for now.”

The risk premium attached to the conflict could also be offset if Venezuelan oil exports are boosted after the US took the first steps in unwinding its sanctions against the country last week.

10:34 AM BST

The jobs downturn is here – who will get hurt and how bad will it be?

John Lynes was one of the first to notice when companies slowed hiring. His recruitment firm, Ashdown Group, was seeing 100 applicants per job at the start of the year. Now he sees 150 on average – a 50pc rise. “It’s a much harder market this year for businesses and for employees,” he says. “There are slightly more people available and fewer jobs. Employers are not hiring for growth and they are not giving the salary increases that they were.” Britain’s jobs market remains historically active: there are still 162,000 more open roles available than there were before Covid. But for Lynes, who receives 20,000 to 30,000 applications a month for jobs in areas such as IT, human resources and accounting, it doesn’t feel that way.

Eir Nolsoe and Szu Ping Chan report on the crisis in the jobs market. Read their full story here.

10:21 AM BST

Gas prices slump amid mild weather

It’s not just oil in decline today – gas prices have also fallen sharply.

European natural gas prices dropped more than six per cent this morning as traders weighed up mild weather forecasts and rising fuel supplies.

This added to relief across markets after Israel held off on its ground offensive into Gaza.

Temperatures across Europe are expected to be milder than usual until early November, while markets are also following a recent wave of new long-term liquefied natural gas supply deals.

Still, traders will have a close eye on any potential escalation in the Middle East conflict and gas prices remain almost 30pc higher than they were before the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

09:49 AM BST

Mortgage rates rise as lender price war subsides

Mortgage rates have climbed in a sign that the lender price war has hit its limits.

The average rate on a two-year fixed-rate mortgage rose from 6.33pc to 6.35pc on Monday, according to data provider Moneyfacts.

Average five-year fixed rates rose from 5.89pc to 5.9pc. Two- and five-year buy-to-let fixed rates were unchanged at 6.25pc and 6.18pc respectively.

Rates had been falling steadily since their August peak, when the average cost of a two-year fix hit 6.85pc.

Lenders were battling to boost falling demand from homebuyers, but now the market appears to have bottomed out.

The recent price cuts were triggered by a drop in swap rates, which reflect future interest rate expectations and flow into mortgage pricing, at the end of the summer.

However, a senior source at a high street lender said recent cuts from major lenders were “lower than you’d expect” from the decline in swap rates, suggesting there is now little headroom for further declines.

09:26 AM BST

Roche to pay $7.1bn for experimental medicine developer

Roche Holding AG will buy Telavant Holdings Inc for $7.1bn (£5.8bn) to boost its pipeline of experimental medicines.

The deal means the Swiss pharmaceutical company will gain rights to develop and market RVT-3101, a drug to treat inflammatory bowel disease, in the US and Japan, according to Bloomberg.

It will be Roche’s largest acquisition for nearly a decade, since it bought InterMune Inc in 2014.

Telavant’s antibody therapy has shown it can be used safely in clinical trials so far. Roche said that because it treats both inflammation and fibrosis, it has potential to be used to treat many other diseases.

Roche plans to launch a third-phase trial as soon as possible.

Roivant Sciences Ltd, which owns Telavant, alongside Pfizer Inc, estimates the market for inflammatory bowel disease treatments is worth $15bn (£12.3bn) in the US.

08:28 AM BST

Qatar signs agreement to supply Italy with LNG for 27 years

Qatar has signed a deal to supply Italy with up to one million tons of liquified natural gas (LNG) for 27 years.

Affiliates of the state-owned QatarEnergy and Italian energy company Eni have signed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement which will start in 2026.

This means that Qatar will supply Italy with fossil fuels for three years beyond Italy’s 2050 net zero deadline.

The deal follows two other long-term deals announced in the last two weeks for Qatar to supply LNG to France and the Netherlands past 2050.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, said: “Together, we will continue to demonstrate commitment to the European markets in general, and to the Italian market in particular.”

Qatar has been supplying more than a tenth of Italy’s natural gas since 2009, he added.

The LNG for the new deal will be sourced from the joint venture between QatarEnergy and Eni in Qatar’s North Field East (NFE expansion project), in which Eni has a 3.125pc share. Deliveries will be made to the port of Piombino in Tuscany.

08:15 AM BST

Chinese stock index slumps to 4.5-year-low

China’s blue-chip stock index has slumped to its lowest level in four and a half years as its property crisis spirals and investors bet on lower chances of economic stimulus.

The CSI300 Index fell by 0.6pc to hit its lowest level since February 2019 on Monday morning in China. This followed a drop of 4.2pc last week.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell by 0.8pc on Monday, hitting the lowest level since 2022.

Stronger than expected economic data last week means markets now have lower expectations of support measures from the government.

Last week, property giant Country Garden missed a coupon payment on an offshore bond, sparking fears of a fresh escalation in China’s years-long property downturn, which began with the collapse of developer Evergrande at the end of 2021.

New US export restrictions on AI chips to China, announced last week, alongside the deepening conflict in the Middle East, have also spooked investors.

07:54 AM BST

More people working in the office than hybrid

More people are travelling to the office five days a week than those who work partly from home for the first time since lockdown restrictions eased.

The share of people working full-time from the office hit 43pc in September, up from 36pc the same time last year, according to a survey of 15,000 professional staff by recruitment company Hays.

By contrast, the share who have a hybrid working pattern slumped from 43pc to 39pc over the same period. Less than a fifth work from home full-time.

Bosses have plans to get more employees back into offices. Nearly one in four plan to increase the number of staff coming into work over the coming year.

But there is a conflict between employers, who want workers back, and employees, who want to maintain flexibility. Separate research shows staff typically come to work for far fewer days than their bosses ask them to.

London has the lowest share of workers back in the office full-time of any region in the country, but the capital also has one of the lowest rates of full-time home working.

07:28 AM BST

Good morning

Oil prices have dropped as Israel delays its ground invasion of Gaza amid hostage negotiations.

Asian markets extended last week’s sell-off Monday on fears of a regional conflict in the Middle East and worries that US interest rates will remain elevated for longer than initially thought.

Still, oil dipped as Israel’s expected ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza was delayed as diplomats tried to secure the release of more hostages, with some suggesting it could change Tel Aviv’s strategy.

Uncertainty caused by the crisis - sparked by Hamas’s deadly October 7 attack - has seen risk assets tumble with the Vix fear gauge hitting its highest level since March.

Equity traders extended their US counterparts’ selling, with Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Taipei, Manila and Jakarta deep in the red. Hong Kong was closed for a holiday.

The uncertainty was also keeping the dollar higher against its peers, and briefly broke 150 yen on bets the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates at their two-decade highs for some time as officials battle inflation.