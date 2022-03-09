Oil, commodities price shock could cost over 4% of global GDP, Trafigura says

Julia Payne
·2 min read

By Julia Payne

LONDON (Reuters) - Soaring prices of commodities from oil to wheat in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine could cost the global economy the equivalent of at least 4% of gross domestic product, commodities trading major Trafigura said on Wednesday.

Oil prices, which Geneva-based Trafigura had already expected to hit $150 a barrel before the invasion, could rise higher still because of the difficulty of replacing Russian oil swiftly, the trader's chief economist Saad Rahim said.

Some analysts have predicted oil, now trading at $122 a barrel, could hit $200 or more.

The United States has banned Russian oil imports and Britain said it would phase out purchases. Other Western states have not taken such steps but sanctions are encouraging many firms to avoid crude from Russia, one of the world's biggest exporters.

"A $100 per barrel increase in prices will see a 3.5-4% hit on global GDP (gross domestic product), if we stay at that level for the entire year," said Rahim, adding the crisis was also driving up wheat and food prices around the world, which would make the impact even higher.

"This shock is coming at possibly the worst conditions in terms of inventory, flexible capacity and deliverability."

Saudi Arabia, one of the few countries with spare capacity, could boost oil output but that would cut the world's safety cushion, a return of Iranian crude may be months away and Venezuela cannot act quickly even if U.S. sanctions are eased. U.S. shale drillers also cannot ramp up output swiftly.

"We were already very tight in terms of stocks outside of China, especially crude but also short on diesel," Rahim said, adding the release of 60 million barrels by the International Energy Administration (IEA) would have limited impact.

Tightness in crude and diesel echoes the market in 2008, although the world is not already in recession now. "Oil demand has gone up 17% since 2008 but global GDP is up 32%," he said.

On sanctions, Rahim said: "The measures that have already been taken have introduced a lot of sand into the gears of global commodity trading - whether its freight, finance and insurance. All things that serve to stop a large portion of flows."

(Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jake Paltrow’s Ukraine-Shot Adolf Eichmann Pic ‘June Zero’ Picked Up for Sales By ICM, Films Boutique

    Jake Paltrow’s forthcoming feature film “June Zero” has been picked up for sales by ICM Partners in North America and Films Boutique for the rest of world. Written by Paltrow and Tom Shoval, “June Zero” explores true stories surrounding the 1962 execution of Adolf Eichmann — one of the key architects of the Holocaust — […]

  • On Syrian frontline, Ukraine evokes painful memories

    STORY: Abu Ahmad is a Syrian rebel fighter. As he follows the news from Ukraine, he is reminded of the pivotal role Moscow played in turning the tide of the conflict in favor of President Bashar al-Assad. Ahmad and his group held out for years against government forces in eastern Ghouta until Russian air power came to Assad's aid in 2015."The aggressive Russian campaign that was held against us has tipped the scales in favor of the enemy. They followed a scorched earth policy."Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of Damascus, suffered the longest running siege in modern history - more than five years - before succumbing in 2018 to a Russian-backed offensive.U.N. investigators found the siege and recapture of the region were marked by war crimes and crimes against humanity. Ahmad left eastern Ghouta and ended up in Tadef, along with tens of thousands of other Syrians, when it fell to government forces, leaving through a safe corridor to the rebel-held north instead of risking life back under Assad's rule. Such corridors were a feature of the war as Assad's opponents streamed out of defeated enclaves all over Syria.In Ukraine, evacuation corridors have opened in some cities to help residents to flee. But both sides have accused each other of breaking ceasefires. Syria's main frontlines have been frozen for several years.And the country is split into separate zones where Russia, Turkey and the United States hold sway. Though Tadef is mostly calm these days, the aftermath of war can be seen everywhere. As 26-year-old Sheikh Ahmad Taha watches the news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation", he has this advice for Ukrainians. "I advise Ukrainians not to go to war with the Russians. Russians are stronger, they have stronger weapons. This is my only advice."

  • UPDATE 1-UK's Wallace says Putin is a spent force in the world

    Russia's Vladimir Putin is a spent force in the world whatever happens in Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday, predicting the invasion would be the president's end. Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation', is continuing but at a significantly slower pace, Ukrainian military and intelligence said, as frightened residents fled bombed-out cities.

  • UK's Wallace says Putin is a spent force in the world

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's Vladimir Putin is a spent force in the world whatever happens in Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday, predicting the invasion would be the president's end. Russia's offensive in Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a 'special military operation', is continuing but at a significantly slower pace, Ukrainian military and intelligence said, as frightened residents fled bombed-out cities.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Team Sonnet defeats Team Bauer to advance to championship game at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game