Ohtani wins 6th straight start, triples in Angels' 7-1 win

  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani celebrates after striking out Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    1/8

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani celebrates after striking out Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    2/8

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    3/8

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena attempts to throw out Los Angeles Angels' Jonathan Villar at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. The throw was off target and Villar advanced to second on the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    4/8

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena attempts to throw out Los Angeles Angels' Jonathan Villar at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. The throw was off target and Villar advanced to second on the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    5/8

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    6/8

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Angels' Jonathan Villar, left, scores on a single by Brandon Marsh as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado takes a late throw during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    7/8

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Jonathan Villar, left, scores on a single by Brandon Marsh as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado takes a late throw during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh, second from right, scores on a triple by Shohei Ohtani, left, as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stands at the plate during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    8/8

    Astros Angels Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh, second from right, scores on a triple by Shohei Ohtani, left, as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stands at the plate during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani celebrates after striking out Houston Astros' J.J. Matijevic to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena attempts to throw out Los Angeles Angels' Jonathan Villar at first during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. The throw was off target and Villar advanced to second on the play. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels' Jonathan Villar, left, scores on a single by Brandon Marsh as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado takes a late throw during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh, second from right, scores on a triple by Shohei Ohtani, left, as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stands at the plate during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOE REEDY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Angels
    Los Angeles Angels
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Shohei Ohtani
    Shohei Ohtani
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Clayton Kershaw
    Clayton Kershaw
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Trout
    Mike Trout
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Luis Rengifo
    Luis Rengifo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Monte Harrison
    Monte Harrison
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jimmy Herget
    Jimmy Herget
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Framber Valdez
    Framber Valdez
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won his sixth straight start by striking out 12 in six innings and also hit a two-run triple in the Los Angeles Angels’ 7-1 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday night.

The two-way Japanese phenom — who improved to 9-4 — also became the fifth pitcher to have at least 50 strikeouts and allow one or fewer earned runs over a five-game span since earned runs became an official statistic in 1913. The others were Chris Sale (2018), Clayton Kershaw (2014-15), R.A. Dickey (2012) and Randy Johnson (1997).

During his six-game winning streak, Ohtani has allowed only three runs (two earned) in 39 2/3 innings and 20 hits with 58 strikeouts and 11 walks.

Luis Rengifo had three hits and drove in a pair of runs with a bases-loaded single in the sixth for the Angels, who snapped a five-game losing streak. Mike Trout sat out with back spasms.

Houston’s Cristian Javier, who struck out 14 Angels on July 1, went only 3 2/3 innings and allowed three runs but had 10 strikeouts. The last time a major league starter went less than four innings and recorded double-digit Ks was Cleveland's Danny Salazar in 2014.

It was Ohtani's final start on the mound before next Tuesday's All-Star Game just up at the road at Dodger Stadium. The reigning AL MVP was selected to his second straight All-Star Game as a hitter and a pitcher.

Houston manager Dusty Baker, who is managing the AL squad, said it's a possibility Ohtani could start on the mound for the second straight year.

Yuli Gurriel’s RBI single in the fourth inning drove in Kyle Tucker and was the first earned run Ohtani allowed in 31 2/3 innings It was the longest run by a Halos starter since John Lackey went 30 2/3 innings in 2006.

Ohtani equaled Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan in two areas Wednesday. He's the first Angels hurler since Ryan to post double-digit strikeouts in four straight games. Ohtani's two-run triple into the right-field corner in the second inning, which extended the lead to 3-0, made him the first Angels starter since Ryan in 1972 to hit a three-bagger.

It's the third time this season Ohtani has had double-digit strikeouts and multiple RBIs in a game. The only other pitchers to accomplish that are Atlanta's Kevin Millwood in 1999 and Hal Newhouser with Detroit in 1946.

WHOLE LOT OF K'S

There were a combined 32 strikeouts by both teams, the most in an MLB game this season and an American League record for a nine-inning game. The Angels struck out 17 times and the Astros 15.

SMALL BALL

Two of the Angels' 12 hits came on bunt singles, including Brandon Marsh's down the third-base line to bring home Jonathan Villar in the third inning for the game's first run.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Jimmy Herget (right shoulder impingement) threw a bullpen session Tuesday with another planned at the end of the week.

ROSTER MOVE

With Trout sitting out, outfielder Jo Adell was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake. This is Adell's third stint at the major-league level this season. Monte Harrison was designated for assignment. Adell had two hits, including an RBI single during a four-run sixth inning that put the game away.

UP NEXT

The teams conclude their series Thursday. Astros' LHP Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.64 ERA) has a 7-4 career record against the Angels. Los Angeles has not named a starter.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Iglesias drives in 6 runs as Rockies beat Padres 10-6

    José Iglesias drove in a career-high six runs with a homer and two singles, and the Colorado Rockies continued their home domination of San Diego with a 10-6 win over the Padres on Wednesday night. Colorado has won 12 of its last 13 against San Diego at Coors Field since the start of the 2021 season. Sam Hilliard had three hits and scored three runs and Robert Stephenson (1-1) got the win with an inning of relief for the Rockies, who saw manager Bud Black ejected in the sixth inning.

  • Hernandez hits two homers to power Blue Jays to 8-2 victory over Phillies

    TORONTO — Twenty minutes after his debut victory as the Toronto Blue Jays interim manager, John Schneider smelled of lager, and there was evidence of shaving cream and talcum powder around his ear. But Schneider didn't mind one bit. It was all part of the post-game celebration that saw Toronto sweep the two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies with an 8-2 win on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins fired Charlie Montoyo and deputized the 42-year-old Schne

  • Thor: Love and Thunder’s Taika Waititi says Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage scenes ‘weren’t good enough’

    ‘They all understand how it works. They have been in the game long enough,’ said Waititi of the film’s cut actors

  • Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn brought to tears by fan after alleged mistreatment by event staff

    Actor could be seen weeping at fan event in London

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Xander Schauffele wins Scottish Open in British Open warmup

    NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Xander Schauffele keeps making up for lost time. Winless for more than two years, Schauffele picked up his fourth victory in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open. Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the wor

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr