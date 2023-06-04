Ohtani, Rengifo lifts Angels past Astros to avoid sweep, 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels edged the Houston Astros 2-1 on Sunday to avoid a four-game series sweep.

Ohtani was hitless before clubbing a pitch from Phil Maton (0-1) off the wall in right field, driving in Gio Urshela for a 2-1 lead. The clutch swing gave Ohtani 41 RBIs on the season.

Luis Rengifo hit his third homer for Los Angeles, which stopped a three-game slide. Chris Devenski (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Carlos Estévez got four outs for his 14th save.

Yainer Diaz homered for Houston, and Alex Bregman also had two hits. Bregman extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

