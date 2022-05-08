Ohtani, Rendon rally Angels past Nationals 5-4 in 9th

  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Anthony Rendon (6) after a 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. Rendon hit a walk-off single, allowing Ohtani to score. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Anthony Rendon (6) after a 5-4 win over the Washington Nationals in a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. Rendon hit a walk-off single, allowing Ohtani to score. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) scores off of a walk-off single hit by Anthony Rendon during the ninth inningof a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is at left. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) scores off of a walk-off single hit by Anthony Rendon during the ninth inningof a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is at left. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon (6) hits a walk-off single to allow designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) to score during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon (6) hits a walk-off single to allow designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) to score during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Angels' Max Stassi (33) celebrates with Andrew Velazquez, left, after scoring off of a single hit by Jack Mayfield during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. Jared Walsh also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Los Angeles Angels' Max Stassi (33) celebrates with Andrew Velazquez, left, after scoring off of a single hit by Jack Mayfield during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. Jared Walsh also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) catches a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) catches a foul ball hit by Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams (15) throws to first to out Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh after a sacrifice bunt during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. Washington Nationals relief pitcher Josh Rogers (13) is at left. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams (15) throws to first to out Los Angeles Angels' Brandon Marsh after a sacrifice bunt during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. Washington Nationals relief pitcher Josh Rogers (13) is at left. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Washington Nationals' Maikel Franco (7) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a single hit by Riley Adams during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Washington Nationals' Maikel Franco (7) celebrates in the dugout after scoring off of a single hit by Riley Adams during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) stands on first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) stands on first base during the third inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde (32) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Erick Fedde (32) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
JOE REEDY
·3 min read
In this article:
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a tying, two-run double in the ninth inning, Anthony Rendon followed with a game-ending single against his former team and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Washington Nationals 5-4 Sunday.

The Angels trailed 4-2 going into the ninth. Luis Rengifo drew a walk with one out and advanced to third on Taylor Ward's hit. Mike Trout struck out, then Ohtani lined a two-run double to center off Tanner Rainey (0-1). The reigning AL MVP had been 1 for 11 against Washington during the weekend series.

Rendon then lined a single to center and Ohtani slid to avoid Victor Robles' throw home to give the Halos the weekend series.

Rendon had two hits to sink a team he spent seven seasons with and won a World Series title for in 2019. Jack Mayfield also drove in two runs for the Angels. Jaime Barria (1-0) got the win.

César Hernández had three hits and Erick Fedde had his second straight strong start for the Nationals, who went 4-5 on their nine-game trip out West.

Alcides Escobar added two hits and drove in a run.

All 11 of the Nationals' hits were singles. It is the first time since 2004, when they were the Montreal Expos, that they have had at least 11 hits with none going for extra bases.

Fedde allowed only two hits in five innings with five walks and four strikeouts. The right-hander went a season-high seven innings on May 3 at Colorado and has allowed only one earned run in his last 12 innings pitched.

Los Angeles starter Patrick Sandoval gave up three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Washington opened the scoring in the third. Riley Adams drew a walk, and hits by Escobar and Hernández loaded the bases with one out. Riley scored on a slow grounder by Juan Soto up the middle that had a chance for a single, but Angels shortstop Andrew Velazquez made a diving stop and made a throw behind his back to get Hernández out at second.

The Nationals extended their lead to 3-0 in the sixth when Lane Thomas' sacrifice fly brought home Nelson Cruz and Escobar's base hit up the middle drove in Maikel Franco.

The Angels responded with two runs in the home half. Jared Walsh led off with a single and Max Stassi drew a walk. The runners advanced on Brandon Marsh's sacrifice bunt before Mayfield came on as a pinch-hitter and laced a one-out single to right to score both.

Mayfield's hit snapped an 0-for-11 skid.

The Nationals tacked on a run in the seventh on an RBI single by Josh Bell before the Angels rallied.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: Pitchers Stephen Strasburg (recovery from thoracic outlet) and Joe Ross (right elbow bone spur removal) are on track to throw two-inning simulated games this week at the team's spring training facility in Florida.

Angels: INFs David Fletcher (left hip strain) and Jose Rojas (undisclosed) were placed on the injured list. INF Luis Rengifo was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and the contract of OF Aaron Whitefield was selected from Double-A Rocket City.

LAGARES BACK

Juan Lagares signed a minor-league deal with the Angels and has been assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake. Lagares had a .236 batting average in 112 games last season and gives the Halos an outfielder who can play all three positions. Before joining the Angels last season, Lagares played eight seasons for the Mets and won a Gold Glove in 2014.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Begin a six-game homestand against the New York Mets on Tuesday. LHP Patrick Corbin (0-5, 7.16) is 5-8 in 20 career starts against the Mets.

Angels: Host the Tampa Bay Rays for three games starting Monday. RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-1, 2.63 ERA) has allowed two runs or fewer in three of his four starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

