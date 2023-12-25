Ohtani, Mahomes, and the best gift-giving moments in sports this Christmas

Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani stands with his agent Nez Balelo (left) and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara at an introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium.

The best gift for sports fans is a championship from their favorite team, but what about the athletes themselves? Sure, they'd love a championship too, but not every athlete can win one every year. Furthermore, those MLB, NFL, NBA, and NHL superstars often have everything they want already. So, instead, they often embrace the season of giving and offer their sports families a look into their lifestyle.

Christmas time for athletes is often an opportunity to see all the benefits of having a world-class athlete as one of your closest friends. They spare no expense to show the people they love how much they appreciate them.

Here are some of the best examples of gift giving in sports this season.

Class act: Shohei Ohtani gifts Ashley Kelly, wife of Dodgers reliever, Porsche in exchange for number

Dallas Mavericks G Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic gifted nearly every member of the Mavericks electric bikes from Mercedes.

Tim Hardaway Jr. rides away on one of the bikes that Luka Doncic bought each of his teammates for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/O5zKTjPZIi — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 24, 2023

Luka loves gifting transportation. Last year, he got Mavericks' players and staff scooters. This year, it's bikes. Certainly, the Mavericks should have no issue showing up to practice on time next season.

Los Angeles Dodgers DH/P Shohei Ohtani

Heading into his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, two-time American League MVP, Shohei Ohtani, stole the No. 17 jersey from beloved Dodger Joe Kelly. In order to make it up to Kelly, Ohtani gifted Kelly's wife a brand new Porsche.

Shohei Ohtani gifted Ashley Kelly (Joe Kelly’s wife) a new porsche.



Ashley started the #Ohtake17 campaign to try to convince Ohtani to join the Dodgers, saying Joe will give up his jersey number for him.



Ohtani is now a Dodger, and Ashley got a new porsche. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/skB9Zaasti — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) December 24, 2023

Ashley Kelly was one of the biggest advocates for bringing Ohtani to the Dodgers. Before Joe Kelly ever admitted he'd be willing to give up his jersey number, Ashley Kelly said her husband would be more than willing to do so. The only problem is that now Ohtani might be obligated to get all of his teammates' wives new Porsches. I'm sure the $700 million man can afford it though.

Rams gift Puka Nacua's first TD ball

Puka Nacua is known for catching touchdowns, so you can imagine the Los Angeles Rams' surprise when, on October 1, Nacua threw his first-ever receiving touchdown into the stands in Indianapolis. In the heat of the moment, Nacua tossed the ball away to fans that don't even cheer for his team. Luckily, the Rams admin has some FBI detectives in their midst.

MAJOR W: By the #Rams admin tracking down the first TD ball that Puka Nacua threw into the stands….



Then shipping it to Puka with a friendly reminder to not it again pic.twitter.com/PYyDgPMBgu



😂😂😂 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 24, 2023

Nacua seemed very appreciative of the gift. Scoring your first touchdown in the NFL is always a special accomplishment, and Nacua likely regretted throwing his first one away after the initial excitement wore off.

Mahomes gives his linemen golf carts

You know what they say, take care of your teammates that take care of you. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made sure his offensive linemen were taken care of.

QB1 took care of the guys who keep him clean 🎁 pic.twitter.com/UM5xixrV5H — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 21, 2023

Any casual golfer knows the best parts of golfing are the hot dog at the turn and driving the cart around. Even if some of Mahomes' linemen don't play golf, being able to get around on such a fun machine is always a great Christmas present.

Christian McCaffrey gets his team new golf clubs

What's better than a golf cart? How about a luxury golf bag and fitted clubs...plus a bottle of tequila. Every 49ers' offensive player received each of those items, courtesy of potential MVP Christian McCaffrey.

CLASS ACT: #49ers Christian McCaffrey got all his offensive teammates a custom golf bag, certificate for fitted golf clubs, and a bottle of tequila for the Holidays. pic.twitter.com/jWO4SVLpeR



The QB usually does this, but Brock Purdy is only making 800k and lives with a… — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 24, 2023

These gifts were especially great for quarterback Brock Purdy, who is only making $800,000 this year. In regards to the gifts McCaffrey gave his teammates, Purdy told reporters "Financially, I wouldn't be able to cover that right now."

