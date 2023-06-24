Ohtani hits MLB-best 25th homer, goes back-to-back with Trout, but Díaz rallies Rockies past Angels

DENVER (AP) — Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back homers at Coors Field, but Elias Díaz's go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning rallied the Colorado Rockies past the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 on Friday night.

Jurickson Profar launched a leadoff homer for the Rockies, who snapped their longest losing streak of the season at eight games.

Díaz doubled and finished with three hits. His 426-foot drive to center field marked the first grand slam by a Rockies player since Díaz went deep in Philadelphia on Sept. 10, 2021.

Ohtani smashed his major league-leading 25th home run and was a triple shy of the cycle. He has at least one extra-base hit in 10 consecutive road games, a franchise record and the longest such streak in the majors since 2009.

Ohtani’s tiebreaking solo shot in the fifth was followed by Trout's 16th of the season, giving Los Angeles a 4-2 lead. Both drives traveled a projected 434 feet.

Craig Meyer, The Associated Press