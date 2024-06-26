Ohtani hits a leadoff homer for the Dodgers to extend RBI streak to a career-high 9 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, extending his RBI streak to a career-high nine consecutive games.

Ohtani drove a hanging curveball from Chris Flexen into the visitor's bullpen in right-center for his NL-best 24th homer. White Sox right fielder Tommy Pham tried to make a leaping grab on the play, but was unable to bring it in.

Ohtani has driven in at least one run in his last nine games, matching a franchise record. The last player to accomplish the feat for the Dodgers was Hall of Fame catcher Roy Campanella in 1955.

It was Ohtani's second leadoff homer of the season and No. 8 for his career.

Ohtani also walked and scored on Freddie Freeman's two-run homer in the third inning. He batted again in the fourth and gave Los Angeles a 4-3 lead with a two-out RBI single.

Ohtani, who turns 30 on July 5, is in his first season with the Dodgers after agreeing to a record-shattering $700 million, 10-year contract in December.

The two-time AL MVP moved into the leadoff spot after Mookie Betts was sidelined by a broken left hand. Heading into Tuesday's action, the Japanese star was batting .407 (11 for 27) with four homers and 12 RBIs in seven games since Betts got hurt.

Jay Cohen, The Associated Press