Ohtani is first pitcher since '64 to reach base five times; Angels beat Orioles 9-5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani became the first starting pitcher since 1964 to reach base five times in a game as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-5 Monday night.

Ohtani (5-1) had four hits and a walk to make up for his shaky pitching outing in which he allowed five runs in seven innings. He hit a 456-foot, three-run homer and finished a double shy of the cycle on a night the Orioles tagged him for three home runs.

The last person to reach base five times in a game he started on the mound was Mel Stottlemyre of the New York Yankees, on Sept. 26, 1964, against Washington.

Chad Wallach added a solo homer for the Angels.

Adam Frazier and Anthony Santander had two-run homers and Cedric Mullins hit a solo shot for Baltimore. Orioles rookie Grayson Rodriguez (2-1) allowed eight runs and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge homered twice, including a 462-foot drive over the center field batter’s eye three pitches after manager Aaron Boone was ejected for arguing a called strike to the slugger, and New York beat Toronto.

Judge hit a pair of solo homers, putting the Yankees ahead in the first inning with an opposite-field shot to right against Alek Manoah (1-4) and extending New York’s lead to seven in the eighth. Judge had three RBIs and reached base five times.

Willie Calhoun hit a two-run homer in the first, and Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Higashioka each drove in a run as New York won for the sixth time in eight games. Rookie Jhony Brito (3-3) earned the win.

George Springer, Bo Bichette, WhitMerrifield and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in runs for Toronto. Manoah lost his fourth straight decision, walking a career-high seven in four-plus innings and allowing five runs and six hits.

MARINERS 10, RED SOX 1

BOSTON (AP) — Cal Raleigh became the first catcher to homer from both sides of the plate at Fenway Park, and George Kirby pitched Seattle past Boston.

Raleigh hit a pair of long two-run homers and Eugenio Suárez added a two-run shot of his own. Ty France had two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 12 games for Seattle, which has won 10 of 14.

Kirby (5-2) scattered eight hits over 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball. He struck out six and walked one.

Rafael Devers had RBI double in the sixth for the Red Sox. Boston starter Tanner Houck (3-3) gave up four runs in five innings.

CARDINALS 18, BREWERS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered in his fourth straight game and Nolan Gorman had a career-high five RBIs to lead St. Louis over Milwaukee for its season-best fourth straight win.

Andrew Knizner hit his first career grand slam in a 10-run eighth after entering as a pinch runner earlier in the inning, which began with Tommy Edman homering. The Cardinals tied their season high with 16 hits and have won seven of their last eight

Jack Flaherty (3-4) allowed three hits in seven innings and struck out 10 in his 10th career double-digit strikeout game in which Willson Contreras returned behind the plate for his first appearance at catcher since May 5.

Signed by the Cardinals a free agent to an $87.5 million, five-year contract, he was used as a designated hitter for 10 days because of defensive concerns.

Freddy Peralta (4-3) gave up season highs of six runs and five walks in 5 1/3 innings while allowing six hits.

NATIONALS 10, METS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joey Meneses had four hits and drove in four runs, CJ Abrams homered and Washington beat New York to split a four-game series.

New York has lost nine of its last 13 and dropped 15 of 21 since its 14-7 start. The Mets are 0-5-2 in their last seven series and have not won consecutive games since taking three in a row from April 19-21.

Patrick Corbin (2-5) earned his first home victory since last Aug. 28, surrendering two runs and eight hits over six innings.

The rebuilding Nationals, who scored in each inning they batted except the second, improved to 17-17 since losing five of their first six games.

New York starter David Peterson (1-6) took the loss.

The Associated Press