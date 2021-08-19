Ohtani dominates on mound, homers in 3-1 Angels win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVE HOGG
·2 min read
  • Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    1/4

    Angels Tigers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    2/4

    Angels Tigers Baseball

    Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Detroit Tigers Willi Castro reacts to hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    3/4

    Angels Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers Willi Castro reacts to hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero walks to the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    4/4

    Angels Tigers Baseball

    Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero walks to the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers Willi Castro reacts to hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero walks to the dugout against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday.

The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 3 with first-inning single.

Instead, Ohtani put on a show.

The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none. He also became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games. The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.

Rasiel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save, retiring Cabrera on a fly ball to the warning track in right.

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The Angels jumped in front on Justin Upton's two-run homer in the first, a drive over the Angels bullpen in left-center. But Willi Castro responded for the Tigers, hitting a solo drive in the fifth for his eighth homer.

Ohtani gave himself an insurance run by leading off the eighth with a 430-foot drive to right, drawing an ovation and “M-V-P” chants from the crowd.

MOVES

The Angels optioned right-hander James Hoyt to Triple-A Salt Lake, placed left-hander Patrick Sandoval (back) on the 10-day injured list and recalled righties Aaron Siegers and Andrew Wentz from Salt Lake.

MORRIS OUT OF TV BOOTH

Former Tiger Craig Monroe filled in on the Bally Sports Detroit broadcast after Jack Morris was suspended indefinitely for racist remarks made while discussing Ohtani during Tuesday's game. Monroe is a regular on game broadcasts, usually working on the pregame and postgame shows.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles will try to sweep the three-game series on Thursday afternoon. José Quintana (0-3, 6.12 ERA) pitches for the Angels, and Matt Manning (3-5, 6.10 ERA) starts for the Tigers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories