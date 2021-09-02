OHL suspends Canadiens first-round pick Logan Mailloux indefinitely for conduct violations

SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY - JULY 23: With the 31st pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Montreal Canadiens select Logan Mailloux during the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft at the NHL Network studios on July 23, 2021 in Secaucus, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Ontario Hockey League announced on Thursday that Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick Logan Mailloux has been suspended indefinitely.

Before being selected 31st overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Mailloux was playing in Sweden for SK Lejon while the OHL 2020-21 season was cancelled. During his time overseas, the then 17-year-old was charged with defamation and criminal photography after taking a photo of a woman during a consensual sexual encounter. That photo, along with the victim’s online profile, was sent to his teammates without the victim's consent.

Mailloux was handed a fine of approximately $2,100.

Per the OHL’s statement, this act “violated the League’s expectation of the appropriate conduct of an OHL player.”

Mailloux will have the opportunity to apply for reinstatement after January 1, 2022. If he chooses to do so, the league will then accept or deny his case, depending on his conduct since coming back to Canada and whether or not he sought out the appropriate counselling and education.

With the case being made public, many NHL organizations opted to put Mailloux on their “Do Not Draft” lists, no matter his on-ice talent. Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin clearly did not, using the team's first selection to draft him.

It is not determined yet if Mailloux will have an opportunity to play during the 2021-22 NHL season.

