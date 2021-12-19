OHL: Storm down Knights 4-1 to move into first in West as four games postponed

GUELPH, Ont. — Matthew Papais had a goal and an assist to lead the Guelph Storm past the London Knights 4-1 on a Saturday night when more than half of the games in the Ontario Hockey League were postponed.

Matthew Poitras had the eventual winner early in the second period as Guelph (17-8-2) won its third straight. Cooper Walker and Braeden Bowman also scored.

Owen Bennett made 25 saves to help the Storm move into first place in the OHL's Western Conference, one point better than the Knights.

Luke Evangelista was the lone scorer for London (17-8-1). Mathias Onuska stopped 4-of-6 shots in 22:29 of work in the Knights' net before being replaced by Owen Flores, who turned aside 13-of-15 shots.

Neither team scored on the power play. Guelph was 0 for 4 with the man advantage and London was 0 for 3.

Four of the scheduled games were postponed due to COVID-19. Kitchener at Erie, North Bay at Niagara, Flint and Saginaw, as well as Sarnia at Owen Sound will all be rescheduled.

In the other games, Oshawa doubled Peterborough 8-4 and Barrie topped Ottawa 5-2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18, 2021.

