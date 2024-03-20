OHL roundup: Storm power play blows past Rangers 5-2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jake Karabela, Braeden Bowman and Wil McFadden each had a goal and assist as the visiting Guelph Storm blew past the Kitchener Rangers 5-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Tuesday.

Quinn Beauchesne and Vilmer Alriksson also scored for the Storm (31-27-6-1), who led 2-0 after the first period and 5-1 after 40 minutes.

Hunter Brzustewicz and Simon Motew scored for the Rangers (41-23-2-0), who were outshot 28-20.

The Storm went 3-for-10 on the power play, while the Rangers were 1-for-4.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Tuesday:

---

COLTS 5 ICEDOGS 4 (SO)

BARRIE, Ont. — The Barrie Colts scored twice in a three-round shootout to beat the visiting Niagara IceDogs 5-4.

Bode Stewart, Grayson Tiller, Cole Beaudoin and Riley Patterson scored in regulation time for the Colts (27-34-4-0).

William Stewart, Ivan Galiyanov, Masen Wray and Mathieu Paris scored for the IceDogs (17-40-6-2), who were outshot 51-29.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press