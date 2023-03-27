OHL roundup: Sting unleash offence to beat IceDogs 10-4

SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — Sasha Pastujov had two goals and two assists to power the Sarnia Sting to a 10-4 win over the Niagara IceDogs in Ontario Hockey League action Sunday.

Zach Filak and Easton Wainwright also had two goals for the Sting (41-18-5-4), while Christian Kyrou, Ethan Ritchie, Cooper Way and Sandis Vilmanis registered goals. Nicholas Surzycia stopped 35 shots.

Jacob LeBlanc scored twice for the IceDogs (12-47-8-1), while Zakary Lavoie and Declan Waddick had the others.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

FRONTENACS 10 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ethan Miedema and Matthew Soto each scored twice as the visiting Kingston Frontenacs crushed the Oshawa Generals 10-2.

Gabriel Frasca, Linus Hemstrom, Owen Outwater, Paul Hughes, Christopher Thibodeau and Mitchell Brooks also scored for the Frontenacs (27-38-1-2), who led 2-0 after the first period and 7-1 heading into the third. Ian Lemieux chipped in with three assists.

Beckett Sennecke scored twice for the Generals (26-36-1-5), who were outshot 44-30.

---

WOLVES 5 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Quentin Musty scored twice for the Wolves (31-28-6-3), while Nicholas Yearwood, Landon McCallum and Nathan Villeneuve had the other goals. Kevyn Brassard stopped 28 shots.

Kirill Kudryavtsev and Kalvyn Watson replied for the Greyhounds (20-33-9-6), while Samuel Ivanov made 19 saves.

---

BATTALION 5 STEELHEADS 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Jacob Therrien had a goal and two assists to lead the Battalion (48-17-2-1).

Owen Van Steensel, Anthony Romani, Pasquale Zito and Ty Nelson had the other goals for the Battalion, while Charlie Robertson stopped 44 shots.

Kai Schwindt and Ryan Struthers scored for the Steelheads (31-31-6-0), while Alessio Beglieri made 19 saves.

---

ATTACK 6 SPIRIT 4

SAGINAW, Mich. — Jackson Stewart scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Owen Sound Attack defeated the Saginaw Spirit 6-4.

Landen Hookey, Thomas Chafe, Teddy Sawyer, Ethan Burroughs and James Petrovski also scored for the Attack (33-28-6-1).

Calem Mangone scored twice for the Spirit (36-27-3-2), while Lincoln Moore and PJ Forgione netted singles.

---

KNIGHTS 5 RANGERS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Easton Cowan scored a goal and added two assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 5-1.

George Diaco, Landon Sim, Logan Mailloux and Denver Barkey also scored for the Knights (45-21-2-0).

Reid Valade scored for the Rangers (33-29-6-0).

PLAYOFF MATCHUPS

The post-season gets underway Thursday in the OHL, and the Ottawa 67's and Windsor Spitfires will be the top seeds in their respective conferences. Defending OHL champion Hamilton Bulldogs enter the playoffs as the sixth seed in the East.

Eastern Conference matchups: Ottawa 67's vs. Oshawa Generals, North Bay Battalion vs. Mississauga Steelheads, Barrie Colts vs. Hamilton Bulldogs, Peterborough Petes vs. Sudbury Wolves.

Western Conference matchups: Windsor Spitfires vs. Kitchener Rangers, London Knights vs. Owen Sound Attack, Sarnia Sting vs. Guelph Storm, Saginaw Spirit vs. Flint Firebirds.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2023.

The Canadian Press