OHL Roundup: Sim-led Knights dominate Petes in 5-2 win

·2 min read

LONDON, Ont. — Landon Sim led the way with two goals as the London Knights cruised past the Peterborough Petes 5-2 on Saturday night.

George Diaco and Easton Cowan each had a goal and an assist. Oliver Bonk added the other, while Max McCue notched three assists for London (19-8-1).

Zach Bowen made 35 saves as the Knights picked up their second straight win and 10th in their last 11 contests.

Chase Stillman scored twice for Peterborough (13-13-1-2), while Michael Simpson saved 26-of-30 shots.

Tied at 2-2 after the opening period, Sim kick-started a run of three unanswered goals for London through the rest of the game. He scored his second of the night at 13:55 of the middle frame to give the Knights the lead.

Bonk added to London's total at 10:48 of the third before Cowan scored an empty netter with 11 seconds remaining.

---

STORM 3 ATTACK 2 (OT)

OWEN SOUND, ONT. — Jake Murray scored the game-winner with 58 seconds left in overtime as Guelph (11-15-2-1) narrowly edged Owen Sound (16-9-2-1). The Attack scored two unanswered in regulation to tie it, including Kaleb Lawrence's goal at 15:08 of the third that sent it to overtime.

---

ICEDOGS 2 STEELHEADS 1

ST. CATHARINES, ONT. — Daniel Michaud netted the game-winning goal at 14:02 of the third period to lead Niagara (7-16-3-1) to victory over Mississauga (13-12-3). Icedogs goaltender Owen Flores made an impressive 43 saves.

---

BULLDOGS 5 SPITFIRES 3

HAMILTON — Logan Morrison capped a two-goal effort with the tiebreaking marker as Hamilton (12-11-2) downed Windsor (17-7-3-1). Avery Hayes added the insurance goal on an empty net.

---

WOLVES 5 COLTS 4 (OT)

BARRIE, ONT. — David Goyette capped a two-goal effort with the game-winning goal with 56 seconds left in overtime to lift Sudbury (9-14-3) past Barrie (12-9-3-1). The Wolves scored four unanswered goals, including the winner, to grab the victory.

---

STING 6 FIREBIRDS 3

FLINT, MICH. — Nolan Burke notched two goals and an assist as Sarnia (14-9-4-2) cruised past Flint (16-10-2-1). The Sting jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first 8:22 of the contest and held on the rest of the way.

---

FRONTENACS 4 OTTERS 2

ERIE, PA. — Francesco Arcuri recorded a goal and an assist as Kingston (14-12-1-1) topped Erie (11-13-0-3). Mason Vaccari made 33 saves in the victory.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2022.

The Canadian Press

