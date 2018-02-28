OHL Roundup: Sherwood, Brown score two each as Rangers double up Sting

KITCHENER, Ont. — Kole Sherwood and Logan Brown each scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers doubled up the Sarnia Sting 6-3 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Rickard Hugg and Connor Bunnaman also scored for Kitchener (40-18-2).

Jonathan Ang, Hugo Leufvenius and Adam Ruzicka scored for the Sting (42-15-4).

Rangers goaltender Mario Culina turned away 35 shots while Sarnia's Justin Fazio made 21 saves.

Kitchener went 0 for 3 on the power play. The Sting were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

The Canadian Press