OHL Roundup: Ruslan Gazizov stars in shootout as Knights edge 67's
OTTAWA — Ruslan Gazizov had the shootout winner as the London Knights edged the Ottawa 67's 2-1 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.
George Diaco and Ryan Winterton also scored in the shootout for London (29-13-1), while Alec Leonard had a goal in regulation time.
Zach Bowen made 27 saves for the win in net.
Matthew Mayich's goal early in the third period forced extra time for Ottawa (31-9-3).
Max Donoso stopped 24 shots in net for the 67's.
Neither team could score on the power play. London went 0 for 2 and Ottawa went 0 for 3.
---
GENERALS 2 FRONTENACS 0
KINGSTON, Ont. - Jacob Oster stopped all 19 shots he faced as Oshawa blanked the Frontenacs.
Calum Ritchie had both goals for the Generals (17-21-4).
Goaltender Mason Vaccari saved 16 shots in net for Kingston (21-21-2).
---
WOLVES 3 SPITFIRES 2
SUDBURY, Ont. - David Goyette put away the winner with 2:24 left to play as the Wolves eked out a win over Windsor.
David Goyette scored twice while Chase Coughlan added a goal for Sudbury (18-19-5).
Aidan Castle and Alex Christopoulos replied for the Spitfires (28-12-4).
---
STEELHEADS 8 FIREBIRDS 2
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Luke Misa and Porter Martone had two goals apiece as the Steelheads crushed Flint.
Charlie Callaghan, Zander Veccia, Justin DeZoete and Chas Sharpe rounded out the attack as Mississauga (22-18-4) won its fourth straight.
Riley Piercey and Amadeus Lombardi supplied the offence for the Firebirds (22-20-3).
---
ATTACK 6 STORM 3
GUELPH, Ont. - Sam Sedley had a goal and an assist as Owen Sound doubled the Storm.
Colby Barlow, Jackson Stewart, Deni Goure, Cedrick Guindon and Kaleb Lawrence chipped in for the Attack (24-15-5).
Michael Buchinger, Ryan McGuire and Matthew Poitras all scored for Guelph (19-20-5).
---
RANGERS 6 COLTS 3
KITCHENER, Ont. - Reid Valade had a pair of goals as the Rangers skated past Barrie.
Filip Mešár, Danny Zhilkin, Francesco Arcuri and Francesco Pinelli all chimed in for Kitchener (19-20-2).
Beau Akey, Tyler Savard and Brandt Clarke replied for Barrie (23-13-6).
---
STING 5 GREYHOUNDS 2
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. - Cooper Way scored twice as Sarnia Sting topped Soo Greyhounds.
Easton Wainwright, Nolan Burke and Ty Voit all scored once for Sarnia (22-14-6).
Justin Cloutier and Caeden Carlisle answered for Sault Ste. Marie (14-18-12).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.
The Canadian Press