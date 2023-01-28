OHL Roundup: Ruslan Gazizov stars in shootout as Knights edge 67's

OTTAWA — Ruslan Gazizov had the shootout winner as the London Knights edged the Ottawa 67's 2-1 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

George Diaco and Ryan Winterton also scored in the shootout for London (29-13-1), while Alec Leonard had a goal in regulation time.

Zach Bowen made 27 saves for the win in net.

Matthew Mayich's goal early in the third period forced extra time for Ottawa (31-9-3).

Max Donoso stopped 24 shots in net for the 67's.

Neither team could score on the power play. London went 0 for 2 and Ottawa went 0 for 3.

GENERALS 2 FRONTENACS 0

KINGSTON, Ont. - Jacob Oster stopped all 19 shots he faced as Oshawa blanked the Frontenacs.

Calum Ritchie had both goals for the Generals (17-21-4).

Goaltender Mason Vaccari saved 16 shots in net for Kingston (21-21-2).

WOLVES 3 SPITFIRES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. - David Goyette put away the winner with 2:24 left to play as the Wolves eked out a win over Windsor.

David Goyette scored twice while Chase Coughlan added a goal for Sudbury (18-19-5).

Aidan Castle and Alex Christopoulos replied for the Spitfires (28-12-4).

STEELHEADS 8 FIREBIRDS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Luke Misa and Porter Martone had two goals apiece as the Steelheads crushed Flint.

Charlie Callaghan, Zander Veccia, Justin DeZoete and Chas Sharpe rounded out the attack as Mississauga (22-18-4) won its fourth straight.

Riley Piercey and Amadeus Lombardi supplied the offence for the Firebirds (22-20-3).

ATTACK 6 STORM 3

GUELPH, Ont. - Sam Sedley had a goal and an assist as Owen Sound doubled the Storm.

Colby Barlow, Jackson Stewart, Deni Goure, Cedrick Guindon and Kaleb Lawrence chipped in for the Attack (24-15-5).

Michael Buchinger, Ryan McGuire and Matthew Poitras all scored for Guelph (19-20-5).

RANGERS 6 COLTS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. - Reid Valade had a pair of goals as the Rangers skated past Barrie.

Filip Mešár, Danny Zhilkin, Francesco Arcuri and Francesco Pinelli all chimed in for Kitchener (19-20-2).

Beau Akey, Tyler Savard and Brandt Clarke replied for Barrie (23-13-6).

STING 5 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. - Cooper Way scored twice as Sarnia Sting topped Soo Greyhounds.

Easton Wainwright, Nolan Burke and Ty Voit all scored once for Sarnia (22-14-6).

Justin Cloutier and Caeden Carlisle answered for Sault Ste. Marie (14-18-12).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press

