OHL Roundup: Rohrer's OT winner caps 67's rally in 4-3 victory over Steelheads

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Vinzenz Rohrer scored 1:36 into overtime as the Ottawa 67's rallied past the Mississauga Steelheads 4-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Rohrer's goal capped off a three-goal rally by the East Division leading 67's.

Thomas Sirman and Jack Matier scored in the final minute of the second and third periods respectively as Ottawa (18-1-0) came back from a 3-1 deficit. Chris Barlas had a goal in the first period.

Max Donoso made 31 saves for the win.

Luca DelBelBelluz struck twice for Mississauga (11-5-3) and Zakary Lavoie added a goal.

Alessio Beglieri stopped 24 shots in net for the Steelheads.

The 67's were 1 for 5 on the power play and Mississauga went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

STING 6 GENERALS 5 (OT)

OSHAWA, ONT. — Angus MacDonell capped a four-goal effort with the game-winning marker 52 seconds into overtime to lift Sarnia (11-6-3-1) past Oshawa (5-11-1-2). Zach Filak netted the game-tying goal for the Sting to send it to overtime after the Generals scored three unanswered to take a 5-4 lead.

---

KNIGHTS 4 GREYHOUNDS 3 (SO)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT. — Oliver Bonk scored the game-winning goal in the shootout as London (11-7-1) halted Sault Ste. Marie's (5-8-4-4) comeback effort. Ryan Del Monte put the Knights up 3-2 entering the third only for Bryce McConnell-Barker to knot it up 11:59 into the frame.

---

SPITFIRES 8 RANGERS 4

KITCHENER, ONT. — Alex Christopoulos led the way with two goals and one assist as Windsor (11-4-3) held off Kitchener (8-10-0) for the win. After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, the Spitfires surrendered three unanswered goals before outscoring the Rangers 4-1 the rest of the way.

---

FRONTENACS 6 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, ONT. — Francesco Arcuri recorded two goals and one assist as Kingston (11-9-1-1) pummeled Sudbury (6-10-2). The Frontenacs jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first and scored another three unanswered following the Wolves' first marker.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press