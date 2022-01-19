OHL Roundup: Riley Piercey overtime hero as Firebirds fend off Storm 5-4

GUELPH, Ont. — Riley Piercey scored in overtime as the Flint Firebirds fended off the Guelph Storm 5-4 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Amadeus Lombardi, Ethan Keppen, Brennan Othmann and Gavin Hayes all scored as Flint (18-13-2) built a 4-0 lead.

Luke Cavallin made 44 saves for the win.

Matthew Poitras, Braeden Bowman, Sasha Pastujov and Michael Buchinger found the back of the net as Guelph (18-8-3) mounted a comeback through the second and third periods.

Goaltender Jacob Oster stopped 24 shots for the Storm.

The Firebirds went 1 for 2 on the power play and Guelph was 2 for 3.

---

GENERALS 4 FRONTENACS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ty Tullio struck twice as the Generals doubled up Kingston.

Ryan Gagnier and Cooper Way also scored as Oshawa (15-17-2) built a 3-0 lead by the first intermission.

Lucas Peric and Shane Wright replied for the Frontenacs (17-9-3).

---

COLTS 4 WOLVES 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Nathan Allensen had the eventual winner as the Colts downed Sudbury.

Beau Akey, Beau Jelsma and Hunter Haight all scored as Barrie (17-8-3) reeled off four unanswered goals.

Evan Konyen opened scoring for the Wolves (10-19-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press