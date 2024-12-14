OHL roundup: Rangers rally to beat Frontenacs 3-2 in OT

KITCHENER, Ont. — Matthew Andonovski scored at 4:09 of overtime to lift the Kitchener Rangers to a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Kingston Frontenacs in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.

Jack Pridham scored twice for the Rangers (22-5-2-1), who trailed 2-0 early in the second period before mounting the comeback.

Jacob Battaglia and Cedrick Guindon scored for the Frontenacs (16-8-5-1), who were outshot 34-28.

The Frontenacs led 1-0 after the first period and took a 2-1 lead into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Friday:

---

KNIGHTS 4 SPITFIRES 2

LONDON, Ont. — Kasper Halttunen had a goal and two assists as the London Knights beat the visiting Windsor Spitfires 4-2.

Jacob Julien, William Nicholl and Landon Sim also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (24-5-0-0), who outshot the visitors 34-27.

Tnias Mathurin and Anthony Cristoforo scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (21-7-2-1), who led 1-0 after the first period but were tied 1-1 heading into the third.

---

BULLDOGS 2 COLTS 1 (OT)

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Patrick Thomas scored 20 seconds into overtime to lift the Brantford Bulldogs to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Barrie Colts.

Nick Lardis also scored for the Bulldogs (15-12-3-0), who outshot the visitors 41-32.

Kashawn Aitcheson scored for the Central Division-leading Colts (20-8-1-0).

---

ICEDOGS 8 GREYHOUNDS 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Ethan Czata and Andrei Loshko each scored twice as the visiting Niagara IceDogs defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 8-4.

Mike Levin, Alex Assadourian, Kevin He and Blair Scott also scored for the IceDogs (19-9-1-1), who outshot the Greyhounds 35-31.

Carson Andrew, Jordan Charron, Noel Nordh and Brady Martin scored for the Greyhounds (14-16-0-0).

---

BATTALION 3 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Lirim Amidovski scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting North Bay Battalion edged the Oshawa Generals 3-1.

Reyth Smith and Owen Van Steensel also scored for the Battalion (13-12-3-0), who outshot the hosts 36-20.

Harrison Franssen scored for the East Division-leading Generals (18-11-2-1), who led 1-0 after the first period but trailed 3-1 heading into the third.

---

STING 5 ATTACK 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Liam Beamish had a goal and assist as the Sarnia Sting defeated the visiting Owen Sound Attack 5-2.

Jack O'Brien, Ruslan Karimov, Tyson Doucette and Lukas Fischer also scored for the Sting (9-17-2-5), who outshot the visitors 27-21.

Pierce Mbuyi and Landen Hookey scored for the Attack (9-17-2-3).

---

SPIRIT 7 STORM 6

GUELPH, Ont. — Sebastien Gervais scored the game-winning goal at 12:02 of the third period as the visiting Saginaw Spirit edged the Guelph Storm 7-6.

Kristian Epperson and Michael Misa each scored twice for the Spirit (16-13-1-0), while Carson Harmer and Nic Sima netted singles.

Alex McLean scored twice for the Storm (8-18-2-1), while Lev Katzin, Charlie Paquette, Jimmy Sutherland and Leo Serlin added singles.

The Spirit outshot the Storm 44-30.

---

67'S 3 PETES 2 (OT)

OTTAWA, Ont. — Will Gerrior scored 23 seconds into overtime to lift the Ottawa 67's to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Peterborough Petes.

Henry Mews and Jack Dever also scored for the 67's (11-11-2-4), who outshot the Petes 47-29.

Ryder McIntyre and Caden Taylor scored for the Petes (6-19-2-4).

---

WOLVES 5 STEELHEADS 4 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kieron Walton scored at 2:07 of overtime to lift the Sudbury Wolves to a 5-4 win over the visiting Brampton Steelheads.

Rowan Henderson, Chase Coughlan, Nathan Villeneuve and Kocha Delic also scored for the Wolves (16-9-4-0).

Alexander Stephen, Gabriel Chiarot, Parker Von Richter and Jack Van Volsen scored for the Steelheads (14-11-4-0).

Both teams had 30 shots on net.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press