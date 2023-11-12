OHL roundup: Pitre bags OT winner as Firebirds fight back

ERIE, Pa. — Coulson Pitre knocked in the game-winning goal at 4:37 in overtime as the Firebirds edged the Otters.

Coulson Pitre scored twice while Nolan Dann and Gavin Hayes scored once for Flint.

Firebirds netminder Jacob Brown stopped 31 of 34 shots in the win.

Brett Bressette, Sam Alfano and Carey Terrance all had a goal for Erie.

Otters netminder Ben Gaudreau stopped 29 of 33 shots in the loss.

GREYHOUNDS 5 ICEDOGS 4

NIAGARA - Connor Clattenburg knocked in the game-winning goal at 19:50 in the third period as the Greyhounds edged the Icedogs.

Connor Clattenburg scored twice while Julian Fantino, Arttu Karki and Owen Allard had a goal each for Sault Ste. Marie.

Greyhounds netminder Landon Miller saved 20 of 24 shots.

Evan Klein scored twice while Kevin He and Ivan Galiyanov scored once for Niagara.

Icedogs netminders Owen Flores stopped 18 of 20 shots and Marcus Vandenberg stopped 13 of 16 shots.

BULLDOGS 4 WOLVES 1

BRANTFORD - Cole Brown scored a goal and an assist as Brantford Bulldogs defeated Sudbury Wolves.

Masen Wray, Nick Lardis and Luca Testa all scored once for Brantford.

Bulldogs goaltender Matteo Drobac stopped 22 of 23 shots.

Dalibor Dvorský scored once for Sudbury.

Wolves netminder Nate Krawchuk stopped 28 of 32 shots.

KNIGHTS 4 STORM 0

LONDON - Michael Simpson earned a shut out as London downed Guelph 4-0.

Kasper Halttunen scored twice while Jacob Julien and Denver Barkey scored for London.

Knights goaltender Michael Simpson was perfect in the shutout, blocking 28 shots.

Storm netminder Brayden Gillespie saved 23 of 27 shots.

SPIRIT 3 SPITFIRES 1

SAGINAW - Dean Loukus scored a goal as Saginaw Spirit defeated Windsor Spitfires.

Matyas Sapovaliv and Lincoln Moore all scored once for Saginaw.

Spirit goaltender Andrew Oke saved 24 of 25 shots.

Oliver Peer scored once for Windsor.

Spitfires goaltender Ian Michelone saved 20 of 23 shots.

STEELHEADS 5 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND - Jack Van Volsen had a goal and an assist as Mississauga Steelheads defeated the Owen Sound Attack.

Story continues

Marc Boudreau, Chas Sharpe, Angus MacDonell and Jakub Fibigr all scored once for Mississauga.

Steelheads netminder Ryerson Leenders stopped 40 of 42 shots.

Ben Cormier and Landen Hookey all scored once for Owen Sound.

Attack goaltender Carter George stopped 26 of 30 shots.

COLTS 4 BATTALION 2

BARRIE - Beau Jelsma scored a goal and 2 assists as the Barrie Colts downed the North Bay Battalion.

Jack Brauti, Shamar Moses and Kashawn Aitcheson all scored for Barrie.

Colts netminder Sam Hillebrandt saved 33 of 35 shots.

Justin Ertel and Jacob Therrien all scored once for North Bay.

Battalion goaltender Charlie Robertson blocked 24 of 28 shots.

GENERALS 6 67'S 3

OSHAWA - Rasmus Kumpulainen scored twice as the Oshawa Generals defeated the Ottawa 67'S.

Luke Torrance, Connor Lockhart, Tyler Graham and Matthew Buckley all scored once for Oshawa.

Generals goaltender Jacob Oster stopped 16 of 19 shots.

Brady Stonehouse, Kaleb Lawrence and Charlie Hilton all scored once for Ottawa.

67'S netminder Max Donoso saved 44 of 50 shots.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press