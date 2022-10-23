OHL roundup: Petes score early, power past Bulldogs

HAMILTON — The Peterborough Petes scored the first two goals of the game and then hung on for a wild 5-2 Ontario Hockey League victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs on Saturday.

Jack Van Volsen, J.R. Avon, Justin DeZoete, Nick Lardis and Tucker Robertson scored for the Petes (6-3-1-0). Robertson also chipped in with two assists.

Logan Morrison and Avery Hayes scored for the Bulldogs (3-5-0-0), who scored a power-play goal at 17:42 of the third to make it a one-goal game, but Robertson scored into an empty net with 45 seconds left in the contest. Lardis scored a power-play goal with six seconds left in the game.

Peterborough outshot the Bulldogs 33-21.

---

OTTERS 3 ATTACK 1

ERIE, ONT. — Liam Gilmartin scored a goal and an assist as the Erie Otters defeated the Owen Sound Attack 3-1.

Brett Bressette and Spencer Sova also scored for the Otters (4-4-0-2).

Cal Uens scored for the Attack (6-4-0-0).

---

SPITFIRES 6 FIREBIRDS 5

FLINT, MICH. — Alex Christopoulos scored twice, including the game winner at 19:41 of the second period, as the visiting Windsor Spitfires edged the Flint Firebirds.

Colton Smith, Matthew Maggio, Oliver Peer and Liam Greentree also scored for the Spitfires (5-0-3-0).

Gavin Hayes scored twice for the Firebirds, while Braeden Kressler, Ethan Hay and Amadeus Lombardi added singles for the Firebirds (5-5-0-0).

---

RANGERS 4 STORM 3 (OT)

GUELPH, ONT. — Filip Mesar scored twice, including the game-winning goal at 1:54 of overtime, as the visiting Kitchener Rangers edged the Guelph Storm 4-3.

Joseph Serpa and Trent Swick also scored once for the Rangers (3-5-0-0).

Sasha Pastujov had two goals and Michael Buchinger netted one for the Storm (1-6-2-0).

---

KNIGHTS 7 SPIRIT 4

SAGINAW, ONT. — George Diaco scored twice and added an assist as the London Knights defeated the host Saginaw Spirit 7-4.

Brody Crane, Logan Mailloux, Alec Leonard, Max McCue and Denver Barkey also scored for London (3-4-1-0).

Michael Misa scored twice for Saginaw (5-4-1-0), while singles were netted by Matyas Sapovaliv and Luke McNamara.

---

STING 5 ICEDOGS 4

SARNIA, ONT. — Sandis Vilmanis scored the game winner at 16:25 of the third period as the Sarnia Sting edged the visiting Niagara IceDogs 5-4.

Marko Sikic, Nolan Burke, Marcus Limpar-Lantz and Max Namestnikov also scored for the Sting (5-4-1-0).

Aidan Castle scored twice for the IceDogs (3-4-2-0), with singles netted by Pano Fimis and Nathan Ribau.

---

COLTS 6 STEELHEADS 5

BARRIE, ONT. — Tai York scored the game-winning goal at 18:44 of the third period as the Barrie Colts edged the Mississauga Steelheads.

Beau Jelsma scored twice for the Colts (5-2-0-0), with singles added by Ethan Cardwell, Tai York, Connor Punnett and Josh Kavanagh.

Owen Beck scored twice for Mississauga (7-2-0-0), with singles added by Brice Cooke, Luca DelBelBelluz and Zander Veccia.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press

