OHL Roundup: Pavel Gogolev has two goals, two assists in Petes' win over IceDogs

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Pavel Gogolev had two goals and two assists to lead the Peterborough Petes past the Niagara IceDogs 8-4 on Sunday afternoon in Ontario Hockey League action.
Tyler Rollo chipped in the game-winning goal for the Petes at 5:51 of the third period.
Adrien Beraldo, Adam Timleck, Jonathan Ang, Matt McNamara and Bobby Dow supplied the rest of the offence for the Petes (2-2-0).
Akil Thomas struck twice with Kirill Maksimov and Zach Shankar adding the others for the IceDogs (3-1-0).
Dylan Wells kicked out 41 shots for Peterborough. Colton Incze turned aside 27 shots for Niagara.
The IceDogs's Zach Shankar was given a match penalty for slashing in the third period.
Both teams were 2 for 7 on the power play.
---
STING 7 67'S 2
SARNIA, Ont. — Brady Hinz and Jordan Ernst both scored twice as the Sting downed Ottawa.
Drake Rymsha had the game-winning goal for Sarnia (3-1-0) at 13:00 of the second period. Ryan McGregor and Jordan Kyrou also scored.
Tye Felhaber and Noel Hoefenmayer scored for the 67's (2-2-2).
Aidan Hughes kicked out 23 shots for Sarnia. Olivier Tremblay combined with Olivier Lafreniere for 27 saves for Ottawa.
---
GREYHOUNDS 2 WOLVES 1 (OT)
SUDBURY, Ont. — Boris Katchouk scored the overtime winner to lift Sault Ste. Marie past the Wolves.
Keeghan Howdeshell had the lone goal in regulation for the Greyhounds (3-1-1).
Dmitry Sokolov found the back of the net for Sudbury (0-3-2).
Matthew Villalta made 30 saves for Sault Ste. Marie. Jake McGrath turned away 36 shots for Sudbury.
---
FRONTENACS 4 BULLDOGS 3 (SO)
HAMILTON — Jason Robertson forced overtime with a late third period goald and added the shootout winner as Kingston edged the Bulldogs.
Ryan Cranford struck twice in regulation for the Frontenacs (4-1-0).
Will Bitten, Arthur Kaliyev and Owen Burnell had goals for Hamilton (2-1-1).
Jeremy Helvig stopped 28 shots for Kingston. Kaden Fulcher made 25 saves for Hamilton.
---
GENERALS 5 KNIGHTS 4
OSHAWA, Ont. — Nick Wong struck twice, including the second-period winner, as the Generals subdued London.
Alex Di Carlo, Serron Noel and Renars Krastenbergs also scored for Oshawa (3-2-0).
Max Jones had a pair of goals for the Knights (1-4-0), while Cole Tymkin and Robert Thomas also scored.
Logan Gauthier made 17 saves for the Generals. Jordan Kooy had 26 saves for London.
---
The Canadian Press