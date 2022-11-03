OHL Roundup: Pastujov, Grimes lead Storm to 6-5 shootout victory over Sting

SARNIA, Ont. — Sasha Pastujov scored the game winner and Dixon Grimes made the game-sealing save in the shootout as the Guelph Storm defeated the Sarnia Sting 6-5 on Wednesday.

Charlie Paquette scored twice while Ryan McGuire, Ben McFarlane and Hunter McKnight added the others for the Storm (3-9-2). Nolan Burke notched a hat trick in the loss with Cooper Way and Sandis Vilmanis recording the other goals for Sarnia (7-4-1-1).

Pastujov scored as Guelph's second shooter while Grimes stopped all three shots he faced. Grimes made 26 saves in regulation and overtime.

After going down 4-1 early in the second period, the Sting mounted a comeback. Sarnia cut the deficit to one goal entering the third and after Paquette's second goal made it 5-3 for Guelph, Way and Burke scored to send it to overtime.

---

GREYHOUNDS 2 WOLVES 1

SUDBURY, ONT. — Kalvyn Watson scored two goals in the second period alone to lead Sault Ste. Marie (4-5-3-1) past Sudbury (3-8-1). Samuel Ivanov made 28 saves in the Greyhounds' victory.

— This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press