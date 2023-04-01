OHL roundup: Othmann nets playoff winner as Petes edge Wolves 2-1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Brennan Othmann scored 14 seconds into the third period to snap a 1-1 tie and the goal stood as the winner as the Peterborough Petes opened their Ontario Hockey League playoff series on Friday with a 2-1 victory over the visiting Sudbury Wolves.

Tucker Robertson also scored for the Petes, who trailed 1-0 after the first period. The Petes outshot the Wolves 53-41.

Petes' goaltender Michael Simpson stopped 40 of 41 shots.

Evan Konyen scored for the Wolves. Goaltender Kevyn Brassard kicked out 51 of 53 shots for the visitors.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

BATTALION 5 STEELHEADS 1

North Bay leads best-of-seven series 1-0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Anthony Romani scored twice as the North Bay Battalion defeated the Mississauga Steelheads 5-1 in the opening game of their best-of-seven playoff series.

Dalyn Wakely, Josh Bloom and Ty Nelson also scored for the Battalion.

James Hardie scored for the Steelheads.

---

KNIGHTS 7 ATTACK 0

London leads best-of-seven series 1-0

LONDON, Ont. — Sean McGurn scored three goals and Max McCue scored twice as the London Knights crushed the visiting Owen Sound Attack in the opening game of their best-of-seven playoff series.

Knights goaltender Brett Brochu stopped all 25 shots to record the shutout.

Attack goaltender Corbin Votary kicked out 35 of 42 shots.

---

STING 5 STORM 0

Sarnia leads best-of-seven series 1-0

SARNIA, Ont. — Benjamin Gaudreau earned a shutout as the Sarnia Sting blanked the visiting Guelph Storm 5-0 in the first game of their best-of-seven playoff series.

Sandis Vilmanis, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Nolan Burke, Nolan Dillingham and Marcus Limpar-Lantz also scored for the Sting.

Storm netminder Patrick Leaver stopped 32 of 37 shots.

---

SPIRIT 4 FIREBIRDS 1

Saginaw leads best-of-seven series 2-0

SAGINAW, Mich. — Matyas Sapovaliv scored three goals as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the visiting Flint Firebirds 4-1 to take a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Hunter Haight also scored for the Spirit, who won Game 1 on Thursday 7-1.

Story continues

Nolan Dann scored for the Firebirds.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2023.

The Canadian Press