OHL Roundup: Oshawa Generals snap 4-game skid with 4-3 win over Peterborough Petes

OSHAWA, Ont. — The Oshawa Generals snapped their four-game losing skid with a 4-3 victory over the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League on Sunday.

Stuart Rolofs, Luke Torrance, Cameron Butler and Brett Harrison scored for the Generals (18-16-1-2). Mathew Hill had two assists while Zachary Paputsakis made 30 saves.

Tucker Robertson, with his 23rd of the season, Sam Alfano and Nick Lardis scored for the Petes (13-22-2-0). Michael Simpson stopped 30-of-34 shots.

Oshawa was 0 for 2 with the man advantage. The Petes were 0 for 3.

---

BULLDOGS 5 FRONTENACS 2

HAMILTON, Ont. – Jan Mysak and Ryan Winterton each scored twice and added one assist for Hamilton (21-10-2-2), winners of three straight. Arber Xhekaj and George Diaco had two helpers apiece. Jordan Frasca and Francesco Arcuri scored Kingston (22-10-3-0).

---

WOLVES 6 COLTS 5

SUDBURY, Ont. – Sudbury (13-22-3-1) jumped out to a 6-1 lead early in the third period but Barrie (20-10-4-0) refused to relent, scoring four goals in just over four minutes in the losing effort. Nick DeGrazia scored twice for the Wolves and Anthony Tabak notched a pair of goals for the Colts.

---

BATTALION 3 67'S 2 (SO)

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Owen Van Steensel scored twice for North Bay (20-15-3-3) in regulation, including a goal on a penalty shot in the final minute to force extra time. The 17-year-old left-winger then beat Ottawa goalie Max Donoso in the shootout to give the Battalion a win over the 67's (17-19-1-2).

---

RANGERS 6 STING 5

SARNIA, Ont. – Mike Petizian scored the first three goals for Kitchener (15-17-1-1) as the Rangers edged Sarnia (14-15-3-1). Ty Voit had a pair of goals for the Sting.

---

SPIRIT 7 FIREBIRDS 5

FLINT, Mich. – Flint (22-14-0-2) saw its five-game win streak snapped and Saginaw (15-21-1-0) ended a three-game losing skid. Sebastian Gervais had a hat trick for the Spirit, including the game-winning goal 16:25 into the second period.

---

STEELHEADS 5 ICEDOGS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Ty Collins scored twice and Ethan Del Mastro tallied three assists as Mississauga (27-8-1-3) downed Niagara (10-21-1-1). The result extended the Steelheads' win streak to four straight games.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press