OHL roundup: Oke's shutout gives Spirit series-opening win over Greyhounds

SAGINAW, Mich. — Andrew Oke made 39 saves in a shutout to give the Saginaw Spirit a 4-0 win over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to open their second-round series Thursday night in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Calem Mangone, Hunter Haight, Matyas Sapovaliv and Alex Christopoulos scored for Saginaw, which will host the Memorial Cup in late May.

Greyhounds goaltender Charlie Schenkel stopped 31 shots.

BATTALION 5 WOLVES 2

(Battalion lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Andrew LeBlanc scored twice as the North Bay Battalion topped the Sudbury Wolves.

Dalyn Wakely, Ethan Procyszyn and Justin Ertel also scored for North Bay. Battalion netminder Mike McIvor saved 27 of 29 shots.

Quentin Musty and David Goyette replied for Sudbury. Wolves netminder Marcus Vandenberg kicked out 22 of 26 shots.

KNIGHTS 5 RANGERS 3

(Knights lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

LONDON, Ont. — Kaleb Lawrence produced a goal and an assist as the London Knights defeated the Kitchener Rangers.

Oliver Bonk, Isaiah George, Max McCue and Denver Barkey also scored for London. Knights netminder Michael Simpson kicked out 22 of 25 shots.

Luke Ellinas, Hunter Brzustewicz and Eduard Šalé replied for Kitchener. Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons saved 26 of 30 shots.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press