OHL roundup: Mesar paces Rangers to 4-2 win over 67's

KITCHENER, Ont. — Filip Mesar scored twice, Hunter Brzustewicz had three assists and the Kitchener Rangers beat the visiting Ottawa 67's 4-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday.

Matthew Andonovski and Antonino Pugliese also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (29-11-2-0), who led 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.

Brady Stonehouse and Samuel Mayer scored for the 67's (20-16-3-0), who outshot the Rangers 33-23.

The 67's went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Rangers were 0-for-2.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

STING 3 STEELHEADS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Nick Surzycia stopped 33 of 34 shots as the visiting Sarnia Sting stung the Mississauga Steelheads 3-1.

Lukas Fisher, Nathan Omeri and Ryan Brown scored for the Sting (16-23-2-0), who scored the winner 13:21 into the third period.

Jack Van Volsen scored for the Steelheads (21-17-2-0), who outshot the visitors 34-23.

---

KNIGHTS 10 ATTACK 0

LONDON, Ont. — Max McCue had two goals and two assists, Jackson Edward chipped in with four assists and Michael Simpson stopped 28 shots as the London Knights crushed the visiting Owen Sound Attack 10-0.

Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk also scored twice for the Knights (29-11-0-1), while Easton Cowan, Evan Van Gorp, Kasper Halttunen and Kaleb Lawrence netted singles.

Netminder Corbin Votary stopped 37 of 47 shots for the Attack (18-19-2-1).

---

GENERALS 8 FRONTENACS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Calum Ritchie scored twice and added two assists as the Oshawa Generals whipped the visiting Kingston Frontenacs 8-2.

Connor Punnett, Beckett Sennecke, Stuart Rolofs, Tristan Delisle, Matthew Buckley and Dylan Roobroeck also scored for the Generals (20-15-3-1), who led 4-0 after the first period and 7-0 heading into the third.

Gage Hayes and Jacob Battaglia scored for the Frontenacs (20-19-1-0), who were outshot 39-22.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press