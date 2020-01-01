OHL Roundup: McTavish's 2nd hat trick of season lifts Petes past IceDogs 7-3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Mason McTavish recorded a career-high five points, including his second hat trick of the season, in the Peterborough Petes' 7-3 victory over the Niagara IceDogs on Tuesday in the Ontario Hockey League.

McTavish now leads all OHL rookies with 24 goals and 32 points this season.

Zach Gallant had two goals and an assist, while Semyon Der-Arguchintsev added four helpers and Declan Chisholm had three assists for the Petes (25-8-3). With the win, Peterbrough moved into first place in the East Division — just one point clear of the Ottawa 67's (26-6-0).

Oliver Castleman, Jonah De Simone and Jake Uberti replied for the IceDogs (13-15-5).

Tye Austin made 22 saves in victory.

Josh Rosenzweig turned aside 28-of-35 shots in the loss.

Peterborough scored on their only power-play opportunity of the game, while Niagara went 1 for 7 with the man advantage.

RANGERS 6 OTTERS 1

ERIE, Pa. — Jonanthan Yantsis led the way with a pair of goals in Kitchener's (20-11-4) rout of Erie (14-12-8). Francesco Pinelli, Mike Petizian, Declan McDonnell, and Greg Meireles were the other goal scorers for the Rangers.

Kitchener goaltender Jacob Ingham made 35 saves, while Aiden Campbell turned aside 29-of-35 shots in defeat.

Erie failed to score on all 10 of its power plays. The Rangers went 1 for 7 with the man advantage.

COLTS 4 STORM 3 (SO)

BARRIE, Ont. — Tyson Foerster scored the only goal of the shootout as Barrie (15-15-3) eked out of a victory over Guelph (21-8-5).

Colts forward Jason Willms recorded a pair of goals, including the game-tying marker at 5:56 of the third period. Nicholas Porco had the other goal for Barrie.

Guelph's leading scorer Pavel Gogolev registered his 27th goal of the season. He trails only Hamilton forward Arthur Kaliyev (31 goals) for the OHL lead.

Cam Hillis and Keegan Stevenson had the other goals for the Storm.

Owen Bennett made 31 saves in defeat. While, Colts netminder Jet Greaves turned aside 34-of-37 shots and denied all three skaters he faced in the shootout.

STEELHEADS 5 BULLDOGS 2

HAMILTON — Cole Schwindt recorded his second hat trick to lift Mississauga (14-20-3) past Hamilton (15-19-2). Schwindt has now tallied 23 points over his last 14 games.

Both Thomas Harley and James Hardie also had a goal and an assist for the Steelheads, while teammate Nic Canade extended his point streak to five games with an assist.

Zachary Roy turned aside 41-of-45 shots in defeat. Kai Edmonds made 22 saves for Mississauga.

KNIGHTS 4 STING 2

LONDON, Ont. — Luke Evangelista scored a pair of goals in the game's final five minutes, including an empty-netter, to help London (21-12-2) down Sarnia (15-18-3).

Sean McGurn recorded his first career OHL goal for the Knights.

Brett Brochu made 29 saves in victory, while Sting netminder Ethan Langevin turned aside 39-of-42 shots.

SPITFIRES 5 FIREBIRDS 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Egor Afanasyev had a goal and two assists as Windsor downed the Firebirds.

Cole Purboo, Will Cuylle, Curtis Douglas and Tyler Angle also scored for the Spitfires (21-8-4).

Jack Phibbs and Cody Morgan scored for Flint (19-15-0).

BATTALION 5 WOLVES 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Luke Moncada scored twice as the Battalion beat Sudbury. Moncada scored the game winning goal for the Battalion at 4:53 of the second period.

Brad Chenier, Alex Christopoulos and Mitchell Russell also scored for the Battalion (9-26-0).

Owen Robinson, Nolan Hutcheson and Macauley Carson scored for the Wolves (18-17-1), who lead the Central Division but have lost six games in a row.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 31, 2019.

The Canadian Press