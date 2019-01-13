OHL Roundup: McMichael scores twice as Knights down 67's 5-3

LONDON, Ont. — Connor McMichael scored twice as the London Knights downed the Ottawa 67's, 5-3 for their second straight win in Ontario Hockey League action Saturday.

Josh Nelson potted the game-winning goal for the Knights (28-6-5) at 10:05 of the third period. Kevin Hancock and Liam Foudy also got on the scoreboard.

Sasha Chmelevski, Kyle Maksimovich and Sam Bitten answered for the 67's (30-8-4).

Joseph Raaymakers kicked out 22 shots for London. Michael DiPietro turned away 24 shots for Ottawa.

The Knights went 1 for 3 on the power play. The 67's were scoreless on four chances with the man advantage.

---

OTTERS 3 ATTACK 2

ERIE, Pa. — Daniel D'Amato scored the game-winning goal at 12:39 of the third period as Erie edged Owen Sound for a fourth straight win.

Mathew MacDougall and Emmett Sproule also scored for the Otters (18-21-2). Barret Kirwin and Aidan Dudas replied for the Attack (22-16-4).

Daniel Murphy turned away 22 shots for Erie. Mack Guzda kicked out 24 shots for Owen Sound.

---

FIREBIRDS 6 STING 2

FLINT, Mich. — Jake Durham scored a hat trick and tacked on an assist, while Ty Dellandrea had a goal and four helpers as Flint overpowered Sarnia.

Ethan Keppen and Hunter Holmes also got on the scoresheet for the Firebirds (8-33-3). Hugo Leufvenius and Mitch Eliot scored for the Sting (18-19-7).

Keppen was given a match penalty for cross checking at 19:55 of the second period. The Sting's Kelton Hatcher also received a game misconduct for a cross checking 21 seconds into the third. Sarnia's Franco Sproviero was given a match penalty for a slew footing at 13:22 of the final frame.

Emanuel Vella kicked out 44 shots for Flint. Cameron Lamour combined with Ethan Langevin for 28 saves for Sarnia.

---

BULLDOGS 4 FRONTENACS 0

HAMILTON — Zachary Roy made 25 saves for the shutout as Hamilton blanked Kingston.

Liam Van Loon, Matthew Strome, Kade Landry and Logan Morrison supplied the offence for the Bulldogs (20-19-4).

Marshall Frappier kicked out 35 shots for Kingston (11-30-1).

---

BATTALION 7 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Christian Propp kicked out 50 shots and Kyle Jackson scored twice as North Bay denied Peterborough to stretch its point streak to 11 games.

Justin Brazeau, Matthew Struthers, Harrison Caines, Brad Chenier and Nick King rounded out the attack for the Battalion (21-18-3), who are on a 10-0-1 run. Nick Robertson and Cameron Butler scored for the Petes (22-17-2).

Hunter Jones thwarted 22 shots for Peterborough.

---

SPIRIT 6 SPITFIRES 3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Cole Coskey scored twice and added an assist as Saginaw doubled up Windsor.

Albert Michnac, Cole Perfetti, Reagan O'Grady and Owen Tippett rounded out the scoring for the Spirit (26-12-4). Tyler Angle paced the Spitfires (19-21-3) with a pair of goals, while Daniel D'Amico added a single.

Tristan Lennox turned away 31 shots for Saginaw. Colton Incze combined with Kari Piiroinen for 18 saves for Windsor.

The Spitfires' Curtis Douglas was given a match penalty for kneeing at 4:36 of the second period.

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 STEELHEADS 4

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. — Barrett Hayton scored twice, including a short-handed marker, as Sault Ste. Marie sunk Mississauga for a third straight victory.

Cole MacKay, Ryan O'Rourke, Ryan Roth and Jaden Peca also got on the scoreboard for the Greyhounds (27-10-5). James Hardie, Cole Carter, William Portokalis and Alan Lyszczarczyk provided the offence for the Steelheads (18-19-5).

Ethan Taylor turned aside 30 shots for Sault Ste. Marie. Jacob Ingham denied 27 shots for Mississauga.

---

GENERALS 3 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Brett Neumann scored twice as Oshawa defeated Barrie to pick up a second straight win.

Brandon Saigeon also scored for the Generals (25-15-2). Ben Hawerchuk scored the lone goal for the Colts (18-22-1).

Kyle Keyser kicked out 30 shots for Oshawa. Jet Greaves turned aside 34 shots for Barrie.

---

The Canadian Press