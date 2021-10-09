OHL Roundup: McDonnell stars in overtime as Rangers top Storm 6-5

KITCHENER, Ont. — Declan McDonnell scored 2:27 into overtime as the Kitchener Rangers edged the Guelph Storm 6-5 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Mike Petizian had a power-play goal and two assists for Kitchener (1-0-0), while Francesco Pinelli, Reid Valade, Joseph Serpa and Roman Schmidt rounded out the attack.

Pavel Cajan made 32 saves for the win.

Matthew Poitras had two goals 37 seconds apart to start the second period for Guelph (0-0-1), while Ben McFarlane, Jake Karabela and Braeden Bowman also scored.

Goaltender Owen Bennett stopped 17 shots for the Storm.

The Rangers were 2 for 3 on the power play and Guelph couldn't score on its four man advantages.

---

FRONTENACS 8 67's 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Lucas Edmonds had two goals and two assists to lead the Frontenacs (1-0-0) in a rout of Ottawa (0-1-0).

---

SPITFIRES 3 STING 2 (OT)

SARNIA, Ont. — Will Cuylle scored in overtime as Windsor (1-1-0) reeled off three unanswered goals to rally past the Sting (1-0-1).

---

WOLVES 6 PETES 3

SUDBURY, Ont. — Liam Ross had back-to-back goals to open scoring in the first period and the Wolves (1-0-0) never looked back against Peterborough (0-2-0).

---

GREYHOUNDS 4 BATTALION 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Tanner Dickinson had the power-play winner near the midway mark of the game as the Greyhounds (1-0-0) marched past North Bay (1-1-0).

---

KNIGHTS 3 ATTACK 2 (SO)

LONDON, Ont. — Sean McGurn was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Knights (1-0-0) slipped past Owen Sound (0-0-1).

---

BULLDOGS 3 GENERALS 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ryan Humphrey scored with 1:47 left to play as Hamilton (1-0-0) eked out a win over the Generals (0-1-0).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press