OHL Roundup: Lodnia scores twice as IceDogs edge Bulldogs for sixth straight win

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ivan Lodnia scored twice as the Niagara IceDogs edged the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-3 for their sixth straight victory in Ontario Hockey League action Thursday.

Philip Tomasino struck the game-winning goal for the IceDogs (19-7-4) at 1:32 of the third period. Ben Jones also found the back of the net for the IceDogs.

Navrin Mutter, Matthew Strome and Tim Fleischer supplied the offence for the Bulldogs (15-15-2).

Stephen Dhillon turned away 33 shots for Niagara. Nick Donofrio stopped 36 shots for Hamilton.

The IceDogs went 1 for 5 on the power play. The Bulldogs were 2 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

BATTALION 8 RANGERS 5

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Justin Brazeau scored twice and added an assist as North Bay topped Kitchener.

Daniel Walker and Brad Chenier had two goals apiece, while Adam McMaster and Matthew Struthers added singles for the Battalion (12-18-2) Jonathan Yantsis had a hat trick, and Rickard Hugg and Joseph Garreffa scored for the Rangers (13-16-3).

Christian Propp stopped 27 shots for North Bay. Luke Richardson kicked out 23 shots for Kitchener.

---

PETES 5 FIREBIRDS 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Adam Timleck set up three goals as Peterborough downed lowly Flint.

Christopher Paquette, Shawn Spearing, Nick Robertson, Brady Hinz and Liam Kirk supplied the offence for the Petes (18-13-0). Ethan Keppen and Evan Vierling scored for the Firebirds (3-28-2), who are 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.

Hunter Jones turned away 31 shots for Peterborough. Luke Cavallin kicked out 24 shots for Flint.

---

OTTERS 7 SPITFIRES 4

WINDSOR, Ont. — Danial Singer scored twice as Erie subdued Windsor.

Kyle Maksimovich and Maxim Golod also had a pair of goals apiece, while Elias Cohen had a single for the Otters (13-17-1). Cole Purboo, Luke Boka, Lev Starikov and Tyler Angle answered for the Spitfires.

Daniel Murphy kicked out 29 shots for Erie. Colton Incze turned aside 19 shots for Windsor.

---

WOLVES 6 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Quinton Byfield scored twice and had a pair of assists as Sudbury doubled up Barrie for its seventh straight win.

Peter Stratis, Blake Murray, Ryan O'Bonsawin and Owen Robinson also got on the score sheet for the Wolves (20-8-2). Jacob Tortora, Mathew Hill and Jason Willms replied for the Colts (15-15-1).

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned away 32 shots for Sudbury. Jet Greaves combined with Kai Edmonds for 25 saves for Barrie.

The Canadian Press