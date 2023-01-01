OHL roundup: Lockhart hat trick paces Petes to 6-1 win over Generals

OSHAWA, Ont. — Connor Lockhart's hat trick paced the Peterborough Petes to a 6-1 win over the host Oshawa Generals on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

In Sunday's other OHL game, the Ottawa 67's blanked the Kingston Frontenacs 4-0.

Lockhart, a sixth-round draft pick of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks last year, scored a natural hat trick in the second period for Peterborough's second, third and fourth goals of the game.

His teammate Jonathan Melee scored twice and Robertson Tucker had a goal and an assist. Michael Simpson had 33 saves for the Petes.

Joseph Serpa scored Oshawa's lone goal.

OTTAWA 4 KINGSTON 0

MacKenzie Collin posted a 20-save shutout for the 67's. Luca Pinelli and Will Gerrior each had a goal and an assist for Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press