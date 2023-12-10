OHL roundup: Lardis nets hat trick, OT winner for Bulldogs

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Nick Lardis's third goal of the night, scored four minutes into overtime, gave the Brantford Bulldogs a 5-4 win over the visiting Kitchener Rangers in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.

The Bulldogs, who entered the third period trailing 4-1, tied the game at 4-4 on a Calvin Crombie goal at 10:31 of the final frame.

Patrick Thomas also scored for the Bulldogs (14-9-5-1). Lardis also had an assist.

Matthew Sop, Matthew Andonovski, Justin Bottineau and Luca Romano scored for the Midwest Division-leading Rangers (22-7-2-0).

Elsewhere in the OHL on Saturday:

---

GENERALS 6 SPITFIRES 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Connor Lockhart scored three goals as the visiting Oshawa Generals dumped the Windsor Spitfires 6-3.

Luca D'Amato, Matthew Buckley and Calum Ritchie also scored for the Generals (10-12-3-1).

Jacob Maillet scored twice for the Spitfires (8-19-1-0), while A.J. Spellacy added a single.

---

OTTERS 4 STORM 1

ERIE, Penn. — Martin Misiak and Brett Bressette each had a goal and assist as the Erie Otters beat the visiting Guelph Storm 4-1.

Malcolm Spence and Carey Terrance also scored for the Otters (13-11-4-0), who lead 1-0 after the first period. The second period was scoreless.

Jake Karabela scored for the Storm (16-11-1-1).

---

SPIRIT 7 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — The Saginaw Spirit spotted the Flint Firebirds an early 1-0 lead then stormed back with seven unanswered goals to post a 7-1 road victory.

Braden Hache scored twice for the Spirit (17-9-0-1). Hunter Haight, Zayne Parekh, Michael Misa, Alex Chistopoulos and Sebastien Gervais also scored for the Spirit.

Tristan Bertucci scored for the Firebirds (13-12-2-1).

---

ATTACK 5 STING 4

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Deni Goure scored the game-winning goal at 10:08 of the second period as the Owen Sound Attack edged the visiting Sarnia Sting 5-4.

Jake Crawford, Servac Petrovsky, Ethan Burroughs and Declan Waddick also scored for the Attack (15-11-2-0).

Daylen Moses, Andrew LeBlanc, Mitch Young and Easton Wainwright scored for the Sting (11-18-0-0).

Story continues

---

COLTS 4 STEELHEADS 3 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. — Kashawn Aitcheson scored 43 seconds into overtime as the Barrie Colts edged the visiting Mississauga Steelheads 4-3.

Beau Jelsma, Cole Beaudoin and Riley Patterson also scored for the Colts (12-15-0-0).

Porter Martone scored twice for the Central Division-leading Steelheads (16-9-2-0), while Zander Veccia added a single.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.

The Canadian Press