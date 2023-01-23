OHL Roundup: Kyle Jackson lifts North Bay Battalion over Sudbury Wolves 2-1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Kyle Jackson's third-period goal was the winner as the North Bay Battalion edged the Sudbury Wolves 2-1 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jackson scored with 3:50 into the period.

Matvey Petrov opened scoring for North Bay (30-11-2) in the first minute of the second period.

Dom DiVincentiis made 20 saves for the win.

David Goyette replied for Sudbury (17-19-5) as goaltender Kevyn Brassard stopped 32 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

STORM 6 FRONTENACS 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Max Namestnikov scored twice to power the Storm past Kingston.

Jake Karabela, Chandler Romeo, Michael Buchinger and Charlie Paquette also scored for Guelph (19-19-5).

Christopher Thibodeau and Thomas Budnick had goals for the Frontenacs (21-20-2).

---

ATTACK 4 67'S 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Gavin Bryant had a goal and an assist as the Attack defeated Ottawa.

Colby Barlow, Cedrick Guindon and Kaleb Lawrence chipped in for Owen Sound (23-15-5).

Henry Mews was the lone scorer for the 67's (31-9-2).

---

RANGERS 5 KNIGHTS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Francesco Arcuri struck twice as Kitchener downed the Knights.

Reid Valade, Danny Zhilkin and Francesco Pinelli rounded out the attack for the Rangers (18-20-2).

Easton Cowan and Ruslan Gazizov supplied the offence for London (28-12-1).

---

STEELHEADS 5 ICEDOGS 4

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Luke Misa scored the winner with two minutes left to play as the Steelheads edged Niagara.

Kai Schwindt, James Hardie, Justin DeZoete and Porter Martone also scored as Mississauga (21-18-4) won its third straight.

Daniel Michaud had two goals for the IceDogs (8-25-7), while Alex Assadourian and Andrew LeBlanc also scored. Niagara is winless in its last 10 games.

---

OTTERS 5 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Noah Sedore scored three goals as the Erie Otters defeated Flint Firebirds.

Malcolm Spence and Pano Fimis also scored for Erie (14-23-1-3).

Braeden Kressler and Coulson Pitre scored once for Flint (21-19-2-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2023.

The Canadian Press