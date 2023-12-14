OHL roundup: Kostov scores twice as Greyhounds beat Battalion

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Alex Kostov scored twice as Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds topped the North Bay Battalion.

Brenden Sirizzotti scored twice while Christopher Brown and Justin Cloutier had a goal each for the Greyhounds.

Greyhounds goaltender Charlie Schenkel saved 27 of 29 shots in the win.

Ethan Procyszyn and Reyth Smith each scored for North Bay.

Battalion goaltender Mike McIvor stopped 35 of 41 shots.

STORM 3 ATTACK 2

OWEN SOUND - Braeden Bowman knocked in the game-winning goal at 16:14 in the third period as the Storm edged the Attack.

Braeden Bowman, Max Namestnikov and Charlie Paquette all scored once for Guelph.

Storm goaltender Brayden Gillespie saved 29 of 31 shots.

Cedrick Guindon and Nico Addy all scored once for Owen Sound.

Attack goaltender Carter George saved 28 of 31 shots.

GENERALS 6 STEELHEADS 2

OSHAWA - Connor Lockhart scored three goals as the Oshawa Generals topped the Mississauga Steelheads.

Tristan Delisle, Beckett Sennecke and Dylan Roobroeck scored in the win for Oshawa.

Generals netminder Jacob Oster stopped 20 of 22 shots.

Porter Martone scored twice for Mississauga, while Steelheads netminder Ryerson Leenders saved made 32 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press